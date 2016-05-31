Paul Thomas Anderson, Maya Rudolph’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Paul Thomas Anderson, also known as P.T. Anderson, is a notable film director, and the husband of comedian and actress Maya Rudolph. Anderson comes from an artistic family and has written and directed several cult films, for which he has received many awards.

Read on to find out more about his accomplishments and relationship with Maya Rudolph.

1. He Has Been Nominated for Six Academy Awards

Anderson has been nominated for Best Achievement in Directing for Phantom Thread, Best Writing Adapted Screenplay for Inherent Vice, Best Achievement in Directing for There Will Be Blood, Best Writing for Adapted Screenplay for There Will Be Blood, Best Writing for Screenplay Written Directly for Screen by Magnolia, and Best Writing for Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen for Boogie Nights.

Born in Studio City, California, Anderson developed his passion for film at a young age. His father, Ernie Anderson, was a voice actor, and encouraged him to take a shot at writing and directing. As a kid, he attended the Buckley School in California, but was kicked out for his grades. He attended Emerson College and New York University for brief periods of time, but dropped out of both before graduating.

A fun fact about the director? He shaves his head before he begins shooting all his films. And if you’ve seen the production photos from Magnolia, don’t worry– we’re not lying. According to Phactual, “Though he has hair in the Magnolia production diary, it is clearly growing out from recently being shaved.”

2. He Has Four Children with Maya Rudolph

Anderson began his relationship with SNL comedian Maya Rudolph in 2001. Together, the couple has four children, Pearl Bailey, Lucille, Minnie Ida, and Jack. In a 2013 interview, a very pregnant Rudolph discussed her relationship with Anderson, and the ‘games’ the two play together in their downtime. The Los Angeles Times writes, “… they play a game in which she will name a movie she saw in Los Angeles during her youth and Anderson will guess the theater where she saw it. ‘And he never loses’, she said.”

In 2014, Anderson came out with his film Inherent Vice, in which Rudolph makes a “brief but memorable” appearance. Rudolph spoke with Variety about the experience. “It was so exciting. Paul’s an incredible director, probably my favorite. I love watching him work. It’s so exciting to see someone who’s so clearly their own and has so much confidence about their own vision. It’s beautiful to watch.”

Earlier this year, the couple were seen enjoying a relaxing vacation in the blue waters of Kailua Beach, Hawaii.

3. He Directed The Critically-Acclaimed Film, ‘Boogie Nights’

Early on in his career, Anderson wrote and directed the hit-film Boogie Nights, for which he received critical acclaim. Anderson, who was only 26 at the time he directed the film, rode his wave of success by making his next movie, Magnolia, in 1999, which was awarded three Oscar nominations, including one for Best Original Screenplay. Many people don’t know that the film is actually based off a short Anderson made at the ripe age of 17.

4. Burt Reynolds Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him

In late 2015, actor Burt Reynolds, who starred in Boogie Nights, opened up about his experience working on the film with Anderson. When GQ asked him if he would want to work again with the director, he responded by saying, “I don’t think so. Personality-wise, we didn’t fit.” He continued by describing the director as being “young and full of himself.” When speaking to The Guardian, Reynolds reportedly went so far as to say that he “hated” working with him.

It’s possible, however, that Reynolds just had something against Anderson. In Grantland’s feature article on the film, first director Josh Windermuth remembers an incident where Reynolds screamed in Anderson’s ear because he was paying too much attention to the other actors.

5. He Dated and Collaborated With Fiona Apple

Anderson dated Fiona Apple for many years between the late 1990s and the early 2000s. The two also collaborated artistically, and he directed many of the singer’s music videos, including the ones for “Across the Universe”, “Fast as You Can”, “Limp”, “Paper Bag”, and “Hot Knife”. Grantland described the couple as being the “coolest, dorkiest, sexiest, and most indelible celebrity power couple of the ’90s.”