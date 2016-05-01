Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet
Who were the best dressed stars on the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet? Actors, musicians and fans gathered to celebrate the Disney network and performers in all their glory. And, some of your favorite celebrities showed off some seriously awesome looks on the red carpet. Check out the red carpet winners by clicking through our gallery. (Pictured - Rachel Platten: Photo Credit - Getty)
3 Comments
3 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Watch Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet Live Stream
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
==================================
Watch Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Live Stream
/
/
Watch Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet Live Stream
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=