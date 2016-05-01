Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet

Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet

  • Published

Radio Disney Music Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet, Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Winners, RDMA Winners 2016, RDMAs 2016 Winners

Gallery: 1/12

Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet

Who were the best dressed stars on the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet? Actors, musicians and fans gathered to celebrate the Disney network and performers in all their glory. And, some of your favorite celebrities showed off some seriously awesome looks on the red carpet. Check out the red carpet winners by clicking through our gallery. (Pictured - Rachel Platten: Photo Credit - Getty)

Read More
,

3 Comments

3 Comments

LIVE STREAMING

Watch Radio Disney Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet Live Stream
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=

==================================

Discuss on Facebook