Taylor Swift, Met Gala 2016: The Photos You Need to See

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is one of the honorary chairs this year at the 2016 Met Gala and her dress is amazing. Just recently, Swift went completely platinum blonde and her chic hair looks amazing with her sequin Louis Vuitton number. Click through our gallery for the latest news on Swift and to see all her amazing angles on the red carpet at the Met Gala. (Getty)
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Watch Met Gala 2016 Live Stream
/
/
Watch MET GALA 2016 “ LIVE
afqrtwr
r
r
p
p
p
p
p
ppppppppppppppppppppppppppp