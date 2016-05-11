‘The Voice’ Results 2016: Top 8 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 10

"The Voice" Top 8 Contestants 2016

Tonight, the fans get to use the Instant Save on The Voice and another contestant will be sent home with the others one step closer to the season 10 finale. The top 8 are able to move on in the competition while one is eliminated tonight and we've got the full live recap for you here as it all goes down. So, don't forget to click through our gallery to check out the background on each of the top 8 contestants who made it through to next week as we update it throughout the show.

At the beginning of the show host Carson Daly asked the coaches what it's been like working with their individual artists this season. And of course, Daly had to chat with coach Blake Shelton about his duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani last night. After chatting with each of the judges, the remaining contestants walked out onto the stage to begin receiving the results. And, the first person announced as moving on in the competition was Hannah Huston, Pharrell Williams' last team member. Next up was a performance of the song "Let It Go" from James Bay. Next up was some one-on-one chat time with a couple of the contestants - Bryan Bautista and Shalyah Fearing. Fearing talked about what a huge influence her grandmother has been on her life. Following the discussion, Daly announced two more safe contestants. First was from Team Xtina - Bryan Bautista, followed by Adam Wakefield from Team Blake. After a commercial break, Andy Samberg appeared in a pre-taped segment to chat with the contestants, giving them fake advice on stardom, full of typical Samberg humor. After the segment aired, Samberg and Adam Levine joined forces live onstage to perform together, singing "I'm So Humble." When the performance was over, the remaining contestants came back out and Paxton Ingram talked about the friends he's made on the show. Contestant Alisan Porter then spoke about her wanting to send a powerful message that even if you're a mother you can follow your dreams. And, the next two contestants announced as moving on in the competition were ... Laith Al'Saadi from Adam Levine's team and Mary Sarah from Team Blake. After a commercial break, Nick Hagelin was asked about what he's learned by being on the show and he said that he has learned to just be himself. Next up were more safe announcements with Alisan Porter from Christina Aguilera's team revealed, followed by Shalyah Fearing from Team Adam. This left Paxton Ingram and Nick Hagelin in the bottom two. And so, they each had to perform for the Instant Save from America. Prior to learning their fates, both performers thanked the coaches for their guidance and the opportunity to be on the show. The judges also shared their own thoughts on Ingram and Hagelin, pleading for America to save each one of them. And, the contestant Instantly Saved by America was ... Paxton Ingram from Blake Shelton's team. (NBC)