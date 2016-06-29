Samuel L. Jackson’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Calling Samuel L. Jackson “prolific” is a serious understatement. The 67-year-old actor doesn’t know how to take a year off, as he has over 160 movie and television credits to his name. The chances are that if you’ve see a couple of blockbusters every year, he’s in at least one of them. Jackson stars as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be seen in The Legend of Tarzan on July 1. In 2016, he was also in Cell with John Cusack and Tim Burton’s upcoming Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. Jackson also has xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and Kong: Skull Island on tap for 2017. If Marvel needs him to play Nick Fury again, he could also be in The Avengers: Infinity War.

Jackson is also known for his loyalty to directors he enjoys working with. He’s made six movies with Spike Lee, including last year’s Chi-Raq. He’s been involved with six Quentin Tarantino films, and even went uncredited as the Inglorious Basterds narrator. He also played Mace Windu in all three of George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels.

With appearances in so many films, it’s not hard to see why Jackson has an estimated net worth of $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, Go Net Worth estimates his net worth at $150 million.

Here’s a look at how Jackson has made his money and what he does with it.

1. Jackson Is the Second-Highest Grossing Movie Star of All Time

Jackson’s incredible work ethic means that he was once the highest-grossing actor of all time. However, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters, he lost that title to Harrison Ford.

According to Box Office Mojo statistics, Jackson’s 68 movies have made a combined $4.6 billion worldwide. That’s just behind the $4.8 billion Ford’s 41 movies have made. Jackson’s top-grossing movie is Marvel’s The Avengers (2012), which grossed $1.5 billion worldwide. He also played Nick Fury in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), which made $1.4 billion worldwide.

If you take out movies where Jackson only had small roles or cameos (like Jurassic Park, Iron Man and Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace), the rest of Jackson’s domestic Top 10 includes Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015); Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005); Iron Man 2 (2010); The Incredibles (2004); Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014); Django Unchained (2012); XXX (2002); Kingsman: The secret Service (2015); and The Other Guys (2010). He’s been a main actor in 14 films that have made over $100 million domestically.

2. Jackson Loves Making Marvel Movies so Much He Wants a Contract Extension

Jackson sat on the bench for this year’s Captain America: Civil War, which was a surprise since he played a big part in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his cameo in Iron Man (2008) and also made an appearance in the TV show Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. When he first signed on to play the character, it was for an astonishing nine movies… and he wants more.

In an interview with Collider in 2015, Jackson said he is hoping to work for Marvel beyond the Avengers: Infinity War films, which will be the last movies on his first Marvel contract.

“It’s really great to be the connective tissue between so many different characters in so many different films, that brings those guys together,” Jackson said. He later called it an “amazing honor” to play a character “that people believe.” He continued:

It’s all great. It’s hard not to be a part of something that you know, if people study film for the next 200 years, they’ll be talking about Star Wars and The Avengers series, and all that stuff.

3. Jackson Is Spokesman for Capital One Credit Cards & His Language Got Him in Trouble

Samuel L. Jackson is everywhere, and not just in movies. He’s also on television frequently in commercials for Capital One credit cards. Jackson’s first commercials began airing in October 2013. However, one of the Quicksilver credit card commercials attracted some extra attention because he told viewers that Capital One offers rewards “every damn day.”

That’s nothing compared to what Jackson has said in his movies, but it was still enough to ruffle feathers, especially since it was airing at all times of day. As American Banker reported, Capital One began replacing the ad with one where Jackson says “every single day.”

“The first ad was designed to draw attention to the new campaign,” Capital One spokeswoman Pam Girardo told American Banker at the time. “Our next ads that began airing this week continue to showcase Jackson in a direct and humorous way by dramatizing the ease and superiority of Quicksilver.”

4. He Lives in a Beverly Hills Mansion Once Owned by Roseanne Barr

Jackson has a mansion in Beverly Hills, which he bought in 2001 from comedian Roseanne Barr. According to StarMap.com, Jackson paid around $8 million for the mansion, which has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool house and tennis court. It is 11,738 square feet.

Jackson previously lived in Encino, reports The Los Angeles Times Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson, sold the home for $1.95 million in 2002.

Page Six reported in 2009 that Jackson purchased a New York City apartment in SoHo. According to the report, Eric Gross was offered $4.1 million by a non-celebrity, but he took a lower offer from Jackson. Variety reported that the 2,578-square-foot apartment ha two bedrooms, two bathrooms and was listed at $4.3 million.

5. Jackson Is the Chairman of One For The Boys Charity to Educate Men on Cancer

Jackson is the chairman of One For The Boys, a foundation started by Sofia Davis to help educate men about the risks and signs of cancer. In June 2015, Jackson hosted the One For The Boys Fashion Ball in London with Stanley Tucci. In April 2016, the charity hosted the One For The Boys Masquerave in London.

Jackson turned to Reddit to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association, another one of his favorite non-profits. As part of the fundraiser, he offered to read the most up-voted monologue. The fundraiser closed with $169,431 raised.

Here’s the full monologue he performed, which is filled with plenty of f-bombs.