‘Food Network Star’ Season 12 Cast: The Remaining 6 Contestants

"Food Network Star" Season 12 Contestants

There are six remaining contestants on season 12 of Food Network Star. The original cast members totaled 13 as there was an extra chef added from a competition called Comeback Kitchen. Chef Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis are included as hosts of the show and take the contestants on a wild ride this season. Cast-offs have the opportunity to fight their way back into the kitchen via Star Salvation, a six-week webseries. Currently, Martita Jara is the reigning winner of Comeback Kitchen, but that can easily change. Now let's get back to tonight's show. The official synopsis reads: The six remaining finalists are tasked with baking a dish from a pantry stocked only with frozen foods; and later, they are split into two teams of three to throw a tiki party with an island-inspired menu. For more information on each of the remaining contestants in the running to win, click through our cast gallery. (Food Network Star)