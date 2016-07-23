Is George R. R. Martin at Comic-Con?

Is George R. R. Martin at Comic-Con?

  • Published
  • Updated

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Writer George R. R. Martin, winner of Outstanding Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones', poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Is George R. R. Martin at Comic-Con? (Getty)

Fans have reported seeing George R. R. Martin at Comic-Con. They were excited but also disappointed that he wasn’t working on The Winds of Winter. Sadly, Martin actually wasn’t at Comic-Con, but he’s also not working on the book.

Here’s what you need to know

Fans have reported seeing George R. R. Martin at Comic-Con. However, it looks like those rumors are unfounded. GRRM himself addressed the rumors on his blog:

He titled his blog “Not in San Diego” and wrote, in part:

I am getting reports from friends in San Diego, and friends of friends, that I have been sighted at the con.

It’s not me.

Really. It’s not. It’s some other old fat guy in a Greek sailor’s cap and pair of suspenders, maybe. Who may or may not be consciously cosplaying as me.”

He added: “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that anyone would ever want to dress up as me.”

Unfortunately, he’s not locked up at home working on “The Winds of Winter,” the long-anticipated next-book in his series A Song of Ice and Fire. Martin shared that he’s at a big Wild Cards event at the Jean Cocteau Cinema this weekend, working with 19 other writers.

