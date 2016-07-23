Is George R. R. Martin at Comic-Con?

Fans have reported seeing George R. R. Martin at Comic-Con. They were excited but also disappointed that he wasn’t working on The Winds of Winter. Sadly, Martin actually wasn’t at Comic-Con, but he’s also not working on the book.

Fans have reported seeing George R. R. Martin at Comic-Con. However, it looks like those rumors are unfounded. GRRM himself addressed the rumors on his blog:

[No spoilers] GRRM is not at Comic-Con. Someone is cosplaying him there, leading to reports of Martin attending th… https://t.co/VUkWWLWHTU — Tweets of Ice & Fire (@tweets_iaf) July 23, 2016

He titled his blog “Not in San Diego” and wrote, in part:

I am getting reports from friends in San Diego, and friends of friends, that I have been sighted at the con. It’s not me. Really. It’s not. It’s some other old fat guy in a Greek sailor’s cap and pair of suspenders, maybe. Who may or may not be consciously cosplaying as me.”

He added: “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that anyone would ever want to dress up as me.”

Unfortunately, he’s not locked up at home working on “The Winds of Winter,” the long-anticipated next-book in his series A Song of Ice and Fire. Martin shared that he’s at a big Wild Cards event at the Jean Cocteau Cinema this weekend, working with 19 other writers.