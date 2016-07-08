Lara Spencer: 5 Facts You Need to Know

Lara Spencer: 5 Facts You Need to Know

  • Published
  • Updated

Lara Spencer, Good Morning America cast, Lara Spencer GMA

Lara Spencer in 2014. (Getty)

Lara Spencer, 47, is a co-anchor on ABC News’ Good Morning America, a position she’s held since March 2011. Before that, she was the anchor of CBS’ entertainment news program The Insider from 2003 to 2011. However, she was already a member of the GMA family, since she was first at the program from 1999 to 2003.

Spencer has had an exciting career as a journalist. She’s also the mother of two children with her ex-husband, former CNN journalist David Haffenreffer.

Here’s a look at Spencer’s life and career.

1. Spencer Has an Emmy Nomination, but Not for ‘Good Morning America’

Lara Spencer, Laraa Spencer GMA, Ludacris

Ludacris and Lara Spencer on GMA in 2015. (Getty)

Spender does have a Primetime Emmy nomination on her resume, but it has nothing to do with Good Morning America. In 2005, she was nominated for Outstanding Reality Program for Antiques Roadshow, with executive producer Marsha Bemko and series producer Robert Marshall.

From 2004 to 2005, Spencer was the host of the popular PBS series. She also hosted the 2005 spin-off Antiques Roadshow FYI. Spencer told The Wall Street Journal in 2009 that she had to give up the second job when her son Duff was born. It was a tough decision, since she was a fan of the show.

“To get it, I literally cold called them – I’m a giant fan – and I said I would love to have you consider me as a host,” Spencer told the Wall Street Journal. “I drove my butt up to Boston and they hired me. You have to make your own opportunities.”

Despite spending her mornings on GMA, Spencer has found time to host other shows. She frequently appeared on The View between 2013 and 2015 and appeared on Rachael Ray over 30 times.

Spencer’s current side job is hosting Flea Market Flip, which airs on HGTV.

2. Spencer Is Staying on ‘GMA’ for the Foreseeable Future

Lara Spencer, Lara Spencer GMA, Lara Spencer divorce

Lara Spencer at the 2014 Oscars. (Getty)

While Josh Elliott and Sam Champion left Good Morning America, Spencer decided to stick around in March 2014, she signed a long-term deal to stay at the morning show. The length of the deal wasn’t revealed.

“You know you’re in the right job when getting up at 4 a.m. is a joy,” Spender told The Hollywood Reporter. “This was a simple decision; I love what I do, and I adore the people I work with. I am thrilled to be on this team and look forward to many more years.”

While ABC did not reveal the terms of the contract, Celebrity Net Worth estimates her annual salary to be at least $3 million. Her net worth is estimated to be $6 million, according to the site.

Spencer was also promoted from lifestyle correspondent to co-anchor in April 2014.

3. Spencer Went to Penn State on a Diving Scholarship

Spencer is a Penn State graduate had a diving scholarship. In her Wall Street Journal interview, Spencer said that it was her coach who suggested she get into sports reporting. She “gave it a shot” on the school TV station and found it “exhilarating.”

“Being on TV is similar to being an athlete. You get no second chances,” she said.

In September 2013, GMA had “GMA-U Week,” in which the anchors relived their college days. This included Spencer testing out her diving skills. It had been 20 years since she last dived. Her coach told her she was “out of her mind” for trying it again.

4. She Was Married for 15 Years Before Getting a Divorce

Lara Spencer, Lara Spencer GMA, 2014 Miss America

Lara Spencer co-hosted the 2014 Miss America pageant with Chris Harrison. (Getty)

Spencer was married to David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015. Haffenreffer was a CNN journalist, but he switched careers to real estate. They divorced in June 2015. The two had an amicable split.

“After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” they told People Magazine. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

According to his LinkedIn page, Haffenreffer currently works for Houlihan Lawrence as a brokerage manager in Greenwich, Connecticut. He also worked for Prudential Connecticut Realty and, while Spencer was on The Insider, for Sotheby’s International Realty in Beverly Hills, California. He graduated from Saint Lawrence University in 1990 and American University in 1993.

The two are parents to daughter Kate, 11, and son Duff, 14.

5. Spencer Had a Controversy About Possibly Sitting on Donald Trump’s Lap

Lara Spencer, Donald Trump GMA, Lara Spencer GMA

Lara Spencer and Donald Trump. (Instagram/Lara Spencer)

In November 2015, Spencer found herself in a peculiar controversy related to Donald Trump. when Trump visited the GMA set that month, did Spencer really sit on the Republican presidential nominee’s lap?

She claimed that she was actually standing next to him while he was seated on a stool in the above photo. “Let’s clear this up – I’m standing next to Donald Trump. Said a quick hello and welcomed him to the GMA studio for first time since he announced his candidacy,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sources for The Daily Beast confirmed that this was the case. The photo was taken between George Stephanopoulos‘ interview with Trump. Spencer and the real estate mogul were joking about how she dressed as Trump for Halloween.

2 Comments

Barbara

Too bad Lara doesn’t see what’s ahead of her. I can see the writing on the wall and Robin is the sneak, the one to watch. She runs the show and I have turned to Today show now, after many years with GMC. Mainly, because Robin tricked Michael Strahan in to leaving Kelly NOW and so she can drool over him at every show. If you don’t believe me, look at her in the A.M. and it almost makes one sick so early in the morning and she stole Michael from Kelly. Today show also has more people congregating around the show and it seems to suit people better than GMC, especially take Stephanopoulos home for good.

Merridy Cumpton

I have been watching GMA for many years because of Robin and George. To think that Robin is a sneak is ridiculous!! Personally I cannot stand Kelly and her show, I personally sat down and watched it when Michael decided to leave that show and draw my own conclusions of what I thought of the Kelly show. For me in my opinion, all I hear about are her children and I don’t even see her smile when she talks of them it is more like they are a pain in her butt. Michael looks much happier being on GMA and that was his choice certainly not Robin or George’s to make. If you don’t like the show switch over to the Today show that is your opinion..Amy, Robin, Michael, Ginger, great team…Laura is the one I noticed 2 yrs ago being the “odd chick out.” Laura likes Laura— never talks about her kids, ALWAYS about her. Really ticks me off to hear someone call Robin a sneak— I enjoy this crew, we celebrate bdays at the same time, in same age group, I love ALL of them…it ain’t broke so leave the show alone!! Laura—lower your skirts, n pop news needs a boost— it’s boring.. TY

