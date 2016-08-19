‘Big Brother 18’ Episode 28 Live Stream: Watch the Show Online Tonight

Tonight airs a special episode of Big Brother 18, but it is only available to watch live via CBS All-Access. Last night, we said goodbye to a show favorite, Paulie Calafiore, and tonight, a special episode airs at 8 p.m. ET.

The special episode tonight will feature a carnival-themed concert by Grammy winner Ziggy Marley. And, in addition to being able to watch tonight’s show, you can also watch the 24/7 live house feeds via CBS All-Access as well.

The remaining cast members still in the game include:

Corey

James

Michelle

Natalie

Nicole

Paul

Victor

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there’s a chance that Paulie may make it back into the game. He, Da’Vonne, Zakiyah, Bridgette and the next juror will compete for a chance to make it back into the house.