‘Chesapeake Shores’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

What time and channel is the Chesapeake Shores premiere airing tonight? The first episode of Chesapeake Shores, Hallmark’s newest original series, airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel.

DATE: Sunday, August 14, 2016

CHESAPEAKE SHORES AIR TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: Hallmark — to find what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch the preview below.