‘Chesapeake Shores’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Abby O'Brien, a high-powered career woman, divorcee, and mother to twin daughters, takes a trip from New York City to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores. Her visit home brings Abby face to face with her past, including her high school sweetheart Trace, her undemonstrative father Mick, her daring sister Jess, and her beloved grandmother Nell. This trip also makes Abby notice the toll her career has taken on her ability to be a hands-on mother to her daughters. After spending time in her hometown, Abby considers a permanent move to Chesapeake Shores. Photo: Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe Credit: Copyright 2016 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Marcel Williams

Chesapeake Shores airs tonight. (2016 Crown Media/Marcel Williams)

What time and channel is the Chesapeake Shores premiere airing tonight? The first episode of Chesapeake Shores, Hallmark’s newest original series, airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel.

DATE: Sunday, August 14, 2016

CHESAPEAKE SHORES AIR TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: Hallmark — to find what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch the preview below.

