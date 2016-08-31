GetWellSoonSelena: Fans Send Prayers to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez‘s legion of fans took to Twitter on Tuesday after the news that she’s been forced to put the rest of her Revival World Tour on hold. The 24-year-old singer said that she needs to take some time off after suffering from symptoms of lupus, an autoimmune disease.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” Gomez told People Magazine.

Fans of the “Same Old Love” singer started using the hashtags #GetWellSoonSelena and #WeAreHereForYouSelena on Twitter to send messages to her. Gomez, who has 45.5 million followers on Twitter hasn’t responded to any message directly yet.

Gomez revealed in 2015 that she was diagnosed with lupus three years before, but kept the news private. When she had to postpone a tour in early 2014, there was speculation that she was going to rehab, but she later revealed that she underwent chemotherapy.

Here are some of the tweets fans have sent out.

Sending lots of love to @selenagomez today, and always. Mental health should always be a priority #GetWellSoonSelena pic.twitter.com/kw44EKz7Lt — Taylor Swift Nation (@tswiftnation) August 31, 2016

We hope you get well soon, And turn back to show gorgeous smile for Thai's fans❤️😇 รักเซลนะคะ #GetWellSoonSelena pic.twitter.com/UoSqDkZKTL — SelenaGomez Thailand (@SelenaGomez_TH) August 31, 2016

Stay strong @selenagomez, we believe you can get through this. We all love & support you FOREVER #GetWellSoonSelena pic.twitter.com/Jt22POzc6L — Selena Gomez Updates (@GomezIsland) August 31, 2016

Use these icons to show your support for Lupus. the link to donate https://t.co/6ZCy0LM26N #GetWellSoonSelena 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/H36L7CDaCA — Sel’s Dreamer (@SelenaTennant) August 31, 2016

i'm heartbroken, i was so excited. i hope you are feeling better soon sunshine, i love you!#GetWellSoonSelena pic.twitter.com/7wk2EmAZLq — skye 🌻 (@letmetio) August 31, 2016

love you so much… ❤️ I really hope that you focus on yourself and your health, we're praying for you! #WeAreHereForYouSelena @selenagomez — snap: cacaulemoss (@cacaulemoss) August 31, 2016