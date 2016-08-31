GetWellSoonSelena: Fans Send Prayers to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez‘s legion of fans took to Twitter on Tuesday after the news that she’s been forced to put the rest of her Revival World Tour on hold. The 24-year-old singer said that she needs to take some time off after suffering from symptoms of lupus, an autoimmune disease.
“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” Gomez told People Magazine.
Fans of the “Same Old Love” singer started using the hashtags #GetWellSoonSelena and #WeAreHereForYouSelena on Twitter to send messages to her. Gomez, who has 45.5 million followers on Twitter hasn’t responded to any message directly yet.
Gomez revealed in 2015 that she was diagnosed with lupus three years before, but kept the news private. When she had to postpone a tour in early 2014, there was speculation that she was going to rehab, but she later revealed that she underwent chemotherapy.
Here are some of the tweets fans have sent out.