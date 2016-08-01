John F. Kennedy Jr.: Photos to Remember the President’s Son

John F. Kennedy Jr. was the son of President John F. Kennedy and died on July 16, 1999 in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. It was another example of the long-lasting Kennedy family curse. Kennedy's short life is the subject of the Spike TV documentary I Am JFK Jr., which airs on August 1.

Kennedy was born on November 25, 1960, just a few weeks after his father was elected president. He was John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy's only son to survive infancy. His sister, Caroline Kennedy, is currently the U.S. ambassador to Japan. His father was killed in Dallas on November 22, 1963, just three days before Kennedy would turn three.Although Kennedy never held public office, he was a celebrity in every sense of the word thanks to his good-looks and family name. But he was a law school graduate and helped his cousin Patrick J. Kennedy get elected to represent Rhode Island in the House of Representatives.