John Krasinski & Emily Blunt’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married since 2010. They are also the parents of two young daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim on The Office, but he’s been steadily adding movie roles since then, including 13 Hours and The Hollars. Blunt’s star hasn’t stopped rising, as she alternates between serious movies like Sicario and The Girl On The Trail and Disney fare like Into The Woods and the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns.

Emily Blunt was scheduled to be a presenter at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Here’s a look at the star-studded family.

1. Blunt & Krasinski Are Raising Their Family in New York After Selling Their Los Angeles Home for $6.5 Million

In October 2015, Blunt revealed to E! News that they couple moved to New York after living together in Los Angeles. “It’s just a really important way to sort of cement the move. I love it,” she said.

The move was timed to the production of The Girl on the Train, which was filmed last fall. A source told Page Six that the couple wants to live in Brooklyn.

Blunt and Krasinski previously lived in a West Hollywood home Krasinski bought in 2009 for $1.86 million. After renovating it, they put the five-bedroom, 4,900-square-foot property on sale for &8 million, The Wall Street Journal reported in January. However, the price was lowered to $6.95 and TMZ reported in June that Kendall Jenner bought it for $6.5 million.

2. Krasinski Announced Violet’s Birth on July 4 & Says ‘All the Cliches of Parenting are True’

Krasinski and Blunt have been remarkably private about their family. Blunt doesn’t have any verified social media footprint, while Krasinski doesn’t share much on his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages. He waited two weeks before announcing Violet’s birth.

What better way to celebrate the 4th… than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) July 4, 2016

“All the clichés of parenting are true and you feel all sort of new things,” Krasinski said in an Entertainment Tonight interview on August 18. “It was really this new existential magnet that you feel draw to your family… and you understand your parents more, you understand your brothers’ relationships more, you understand even your family’s name. That you are from somewhere.”

Krasinski added that Hazel has been “amazing” since Violet was born. “I mean when a 2-and-a-half-year-old hugs a newborn baby it’s one of the cutest things you will ever see,” he said.

Before Violet was born, it was a different story with Hazel. “She’s a bit dismissive of the idea at the moment,” Blunt told Entertainment Tonight in April when asked what Hazel thought about being a big sister. “She’s quite liking being top dog.”

3. Blunt Called Raising Children a ‘Fear-Based Industry’

In a 2014 interview with The Edit, just after Hazel was born, she called raising children “such a fear-based industry” thanks to all the “how to” books.

“There used to be one book that everyone read, now there’s How to Raise a Gluten-free Baby, How to Raise a Scientific Baby,” she said. “It’s insanity! So I haven’t read anything, I’m just letting her do her own thing.”

In that same interview, Blunt said that she discovered she was pregnant with Hazel the same week she learned that she was going to play The Baker’s Wife in Into The Woods. She waited 10 weeks before letting director Rob Marhsall know.

“In a way the part was the only one in Hollywood I could still have done, because it didn’t matter if I was a bit big – the baker’s wife eats a lot of buns! But by the end of the shoot I was about seven months and hiding behind every tree in the woods,” she said.

“She is heaven; my heart sort of explodes. I’m wondering what we were doing without her, actually. I can’t really remember,” Blunt told the Telegraph in 2014 of Hazel. “John and I spend a lot of time going, ‘Isn’t she cute? Oh my God, look at her, she’s so cute.'”

4. Blunt’s Sister Felicity Is Married to Stanley Tucci & They Met at Blunt & Krasinski’s Wedding

Blunt has three siblings, including Felicity, a literary agent. She is married to actor Stanley Tucci, who starred with Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada. Tucci and Felicity married in 2012.

Tucci and Felicity met at Blunt and Krasinski’s wedding in 2010, notes the Daily Mail. The couple are also parents, welcoming their son Matteo Oliver in January 2015.

Tucci has three other children with his first wife, Kate, who died from breast cancer in 2009.

5. Krasinski Says Being a Father Shaped His Second Film as Director, ‘The Hollars’

Krasinski has been working on The Hollars, which he also directed, since Hazel was only 4-and-a-half months old. The film also stars Anna Kendrick, Charlie Day and Margot Martindale and is a family dramedy. Before the film played at Sundance, Krasinski told Us Weekly that having a daughter gave him a different outlook on life that inspired the movie.

I had my daughter [and there was this] existential crack that happens to everybody in a different way — it’s a mirror that you hold up to yourself and who you are and who you want to be. I think those are amazing, challenging moments. That you all of a sudden relate to your parents more, you relate to my brothers more, you relate to your friends more. So I arrived on set with a whole new understanding of life in a way. I was so excited to explore and I was also probably very emotionally open and raw.

When Entertainment Tonight caught up with Krasinski at the film’s premiere, he also said that it would have been a “totally different movie” if he made it before he became a father.