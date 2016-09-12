‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2016 Live Stream: Watch Season 23 Online

Tonight is the premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars season 23 and we’ve got the details on who’s dancing to what song, how to watch the show online and how to watch behind-the-scenes footage of the cast. Let’s start with tonight’s performances, provided by ABC, before we get into the live stream and DWTS All-Access instructions.

Jake T. Austin & Jenna Johnson – jive – “Kiss You” by One Direction

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds & Allison Holker – foxtrot – “Deed I Do” by Ray Charles

Marilu Henner & Derek Hough – jive – “Can’t Stop Dancing” by Becky G

Laurie Hernandez & Valentin Chmerkovskiy – cha cha – “American Girl” by Bonnie McKee

James Hinchcliffe & Sharna Burgess – foxtrot – “Live Life” by Zayde Wølf

Calvin Johnson Jr. & Lindsay Arnold – cha cha – “That’s What I Like” by Flo Rida feat. Fitz Lunchmoney

Terra Jolé & Sasha Farber – jive – “Stuff Like That There” by Betty Hutton

Jana Kramer & Gleb Savchenko – Viennese Waltz – “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande

Ryan Lochte & Cheryl Burke – foxtrot – “Call Me Irresponsible” by Michael Bublé

Maureen McCormick & Artem Chigvintsev – Viennese Waltz – “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman” by Mary J. Blige

Rick Perry & Emma Slater – cha cha – “God Blessed Texas” by Little Texas

Amber Rose & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – foxtrot – “Here” by Alessia Cara

Vanilla Ice (Robert Van Winkle) & Witney Carson – cha cha – “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice

If you’d like to watch the show as it airs and need to watch it on your computer, phone or tablet, read on for instructions below. You can also watch DWTS: All Access LIVE above at the top of the post from all different angles. Watch All Access from the skyroom, the red room, judges’ table, the dance floor, you name it.

If You Don’t Have Access to a Cable or Satellite Subscription [Select Markets Only]

On the Web:

Viewers in certain United States TV markets can watch DWTS through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee, but offers a free 7-day trial that will allow you to watch the show for free if you sign up. Sling’s Broadcast Extra package, which includes ABC, is available in the Chicago, Fresno-Visalia, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco TV markets.

If you sign up, you’ll have the option to select one of two basic packages for $20 per month once the free trial ends. (You can select both if you want, but selecting at least one is mandatory.) The Broadcast Extra package, which you can add after you’ve created your account, costs an extra $5. Again: If you’re in one of the TV markets listed above and want to watch the show for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select either the Best of Live TV package or the Best of Live TV Beta package, each of which costs $20 per month after your free trial is over.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Once you’ve created your account, click on the icon next to the “sign out” button in the top-right corner of your screen. Once you’ve clicked on the icon, click the blue “change subscription” link.

5. Click on “Best of Live TV Extras,” then scroll down to the Broadcast Extra add-on and click “add.”

6. Download the Sling app on your computer, and begin watching the show.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial and are in the Chicago, Fresno-Visalia, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham or San Francisco TV market, you can watch the show Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

The service’s Best of Live TV package and Best of Live TV beta package each cost $20 a month, and the Broadcast Extra add-on costs an additional $5 per month. But if you’re looking for a way to watch the Oscars for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select the Best of Live TV package or the Best of Live TV beta package.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Once you’ve created your account, click on the icon next to the “sign out” button in the top-right corner of your screen. Once you’ve clicked on the icon, click the blue “change subscription” link.

5. Click on “Best of Live TV Extras,” then scroll down to the Broadcast Extra add-on and click “add.”

6. Download the Sling app in the App store or the Google Play store.

If You Do Have Access to a Cable or Satellite Subscription [Select Markets Only]

On the Web:

You can stream DWTS on the ABC website here at abc.go.com/watch-live. You’ll be prompted to select a cable or satellite TV provider and enter your account information.

The live stream is only available in these markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco.

With an App:

You can also stream DWTS using the Watch ABC app. Again, you will need access to a cable or satellite provider account and will be prompted to enter your account info. The live broadcast is only available in these markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco.

The Watch ABC app is available for Apple (iOS), Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Xbox 360 and Fire Tablet.