‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast 2016 – Season 42

"Saturday Night Live" Cast Season 42

Saturday Night Live enters its 42nd season on the air, with a few favorite cast members not returning. But, this just leaves room for more potentially big names to hop on the SNL train. The season kicks off with Margot Robbie as the first host and The Weeknd as the musical guest. Prior to the new season starting, cast members who have left the series include Taran Killam, Jay Pharoah, and Jon Rudnitsky. This season, eight new writers have been brought on board, which means that they could one day become cast performers, like others of the past have at times. For all the details on your favorite returning comedians, in addition to the newbies, click through our season 42 SNL cast gallery. (Photo by: NBC)