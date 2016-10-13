Sutton Tennyson, Angela Simmons’ Ex: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In April 2016, Angela Simmons announced her engagement to her businessman Sutton Tennyson via Instagram. Since their time together, the couple has had a child and also broken up. On November 4, 2018, The Shade Room reported that Tennyson was shot and killed in his home. The story continues to develop and fans are waiting for confirmation from Simmons. Get to know more about Simmons’ relationship with Tennyson.

1. The Couple’s Engagement Was a Surprise

Simmons’ engagement came as a surprise to her close friend Romeo Miller. Miller and Simmons have a bit of a past, but the two were close friends, or so Miller thought. Simmons had kept her relationship with Tennyson private, so Miller was shocked to find out that Simmons was engaged. And, to make matters worse, he found out the news via Instagram. Previously on Growing Up Hip Hop, fans watched Miller’s reaction to the news.

2. Cheating Allegations Hit the Couple in 2016

In June 2016, rumors of a side chick surfaced and were first reported by Fameolous when a woman submitted video footage of Tennyson’s Atlanta apartment. There were also sexting allegations, according to Hollywood Life, who reported that:

On March 8, she had an alleged text conversation where she claimed she was having “Sutton withdrawals” while he appeared to assure her “we’ll fix that.” The site also has texts from a second woman who alleges that she slept with Sutton on April 20.

3. The Couple Welcomed a Baby Boy Last Month

In September 2016, Simmons and her baby daddy welcomed a son. When Simmons posted the very first public photo of her son on Instagram, she captioned it with the message, “The best part of life has just begun #Motherhood #ImSoInLove.”

4. Their Were Rumors the Ex-Couple Had Gotten Married

While there have been no details of a wedding, there are rumors that the couple has already secretly tied the knot. So, were they married or were they just engaged?

5. Simmons’ Man Has a Criminal Past

According to Bossip, Tennyson had some legal issues in the past. The site reported that, in 2000, he was arrested and served time in prison for carrying a concealed gun. He had also had run-ins with credit forgery, identity theft, drug possession, and police obstruction charges.

Bossip also reported that Tennyson previously had a 12-month restraining order by an ex-girlfriend.