‘Timeless’ Series Premiere: What Time & Channel Is the Show On?

  • Updated
Abigail Spencer in Timeless. (Joe Lederer/NBC)

Timeless is the new mind-bending science fiction drama from NBC, which will launch right after Monday night’s episode of The Voice. The show stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barett as a team using a time traveling machine to stop another criminal from ruining the past. Read on for a preview of the pilot and to learn when it airs.

Timeless centers on an unlikely trio sent back in time to stop a time-traveling criminal from ruining American history. The show was created by Shawn Ryan (The Shield) and Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Revolution).

MAIN CAST:
Abigail Spencer as Lucy Preston
Matt Lanter as Wyatt Logan
Malcolm Brrett as Rufus Carlin
Goran Visnjic as Garcia Flynn

SEASON PREMIERE: Monday, October 3, 2016

TIME: 10 p.m. ET after The Voice

TV CHANNEL: NBC – To find your local NBC affiliate, click here.

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Pilot”: The trio chase evildoer Garcia Flynn to the Hindenburg disaster of 1937 in the series premiere of this sci-fi actioner about a professor, a soldier and a scientist teaming up to travel through time to battle a master criminal out to alter human history.

HOW TO STREAM AFTER IT AIRS: Timeless will be available to stream on Hulu, which requires a $7.99 monthly subscription. The show will also be available on NBC.com.

,

