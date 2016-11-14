Arnold on ‘Westworld’: Top Theories & Predictions

Arnold is a mysterious character on Westworld that we know very little about. All we know for certain is that he was originally Ford's partner until he mysteriously died at the park. He also was a genius, creating code that even Robert Ford isn't interested in creating. Fans have developed a lot of fascinating theories about Arnold. These are some of the best. We won't spoil anything on this first page, in case you accidentally stumbled onto this story. But on the following pages, we'll have lots of theories that might be spoilers if any of them turn out to be true. This article also has spoilers through Episode 7 of Westworld. Click through the gallery to read the best and most intriguing theories about Arnold. (HBO/Westworld)