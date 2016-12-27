Carrie Fisher Cause of Death: Princess Leia Star Dead at 60

Princess Leia is dead.

Tragically, the iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who suffered a massive heart attack on a transatlantic flight, has now died at the hospital, never regaining consciousness. The sad news was announced on December 27. She was 60. TMZ said Fisher was non responsive after the heart attack, and she died on the morning of Tuesday, December 27.

TMZ reported that Fisher died in the hospital of cardiac arrest – meaning her heart simply stopped – at a time her family was already discussing taking her off life support.

According to People Magazine, Fisher’s death was announced in a statement by her only child, Billie Lourd, 24, who said, “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher had been on a ventilator at a California hospital since suffering the medical crisis, according to TMZ.

Reports of Fisher’s condition has seesawed between critical and stable condition after the attack. But it looked dire from the start; that’s because, Fisher stopped breathing for 10 minutes before she was resuscitated on the airplace, an eyewitness said. Friends and fans writing on Twitter had implored her to “use the force” to get better. The Associated Press reported later in the evening that she was in stable condition, but her brother, Todd Fisher, told Daily Variety that was not true.

On Christmas Day, Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, broke her silence and gave fans a brief glimmer of hope when she tweeted that Fisher was in stable condition. But it was not to be.

Fisher is best known for her starring turn in the legendary role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars series. She is the daughter of Hollywood legends Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Fans immediately took to Twitter expressing wishes for Fisher and concern about her.

As for the cause of death:

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fisher was on a plane from London to Los Angeles when she suffered the “cardiac episode.” TMZ said that the heart attack occurred 15 minutes before the plane landed in Los Angeles.

EMTs met Fisher’s plane when she landed in Los Angeles. She was treated on board the flight with CPR. The Huffington Post said fellow passengers on the airplane performed CPR on Fisher. According to TMZ, flight attendants asked whether anyone on the plane knew CPR and could help the actress in first class, and people on the plane came forward to help to assist the stricken actress.

TMZ said that eyewitnesses said that Fisher appeared unconscious when she was rushed off the plane and was reported as unresponsive when the plane landed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said she was given “advanced life support, aggressively treated, and transported,” said Daily Variety.

The account that Fisher stopped breathing for 10 minutes after having the heart attack came from actors Anna Akana and Brad Gage, who were on the plane with Fisher.

Akana provided details on Twitter.

Daily Variety said that Fisher was in England because she was promoting her book, “The Princess Diarist,” which the Hollywood trade magazine described as “a memoir of her time shooting the Star Wars films.”

In addition to her return to the Star Wars screen, Fisher was recently in the news when she revealed that she had a love affair with Harrison Ford, her Star Wars’ co-star. Fisher has only one child, her daughter named Billie Lourd. Lourd’s father is a Hollywood talent agent named Bryan Lourd. Fisher was previously married to Paul Simon, and her life was filled with drama as she spoke out about addiction and mental health over the years. She was also a prolific author.

