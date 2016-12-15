What Time Does ‘The Man in the High Castle’ Season 2 Become Available on Amazon Prime?

UPDATE 12/15/16 @ 7:26 pm: Season 2 is now live on Amazon Prime.

Season 2 of the hit Amazon Prime series Man in the High Castle comes out on Friday, December 16. But what time will the first episode become available? Will all the episodes post at once?

Amazon has promoted no exact release time other than the ambiguous “December 16” release date, suggesting that episode 1, titled “The Tiger’s Cave,” could become available to fans of the alternative history drama as early as 12:01 am. A Wikipedia page about the 10-episode season also suggests that all the episodes will drop at once, which would be in line with how the episodes were released last year.

In regards to a specific release time, Netflix uses a similar tactic in not announcing an exact release time for its most popular original series like House of Cards and Daredevil, but they usually drop sometime around midnight, too.

However, the series has already premiered in the United Kingdom, according to one Redditor.

The Man in the High Castle is an American dystopian alternative history series produced by Amazon Prime and loosely based off of a 1962 novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick. The series imagines a world where the Axis powers, consisting of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, won World War II and partitioned the United State into puppet states.

The pilot premiered in February 2015 and, according to IMDB, became Amazon’s most-watched series since its original series development program began.