‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Return Date 2017: When Do the Next, New Episodes Air?

Who killed Wes? We’ll have to wait to find out, but rest assured that the question will be a focal point of Season 3 Episode 10. When HTGAWM returns next week, Annalise won’t be able to lend a hand to the investigation into Wes’s murder– she’ll be locked up in prison. Detectives will turn to Laurel, hoping she can provide some answers as to what happened that night.

How to Get Away With Murder was supposed to pick up tonight with Season 3, but ABC’s pre-Inauguration special led to it being pushed back to next week. Get all the details on the upcoming season schedule and more below.

PREMIERE DATE: January 26, 2017

TIME SLOT: Thursdays, 10 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: ABC Network – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

RETURNING EPISODE TITLE: We’re Bad People

RETURNING EPISODE SYNOPSIS: Annalise sits in jail as the DA’s office compiles evidence against her. Meanwhile, the police try to figure out how Wes’ body wound up in the house fire; and the remainder of the Keating 5 mourn the loss of one of their own.