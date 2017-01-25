Mary Tyler Moore Through the Years: Photos of the Actress When She Was Young

Mary Tyler Moore

Earlier today, Mary Tyler Moore was reported to be in grave condition by TMZ and, not long after, the iconic actress' death was announced. Moore passed away at age 80 and sources told TMZ that she had been on a respirator for a week. Moore has had a long battle with diabetes and underwent brain surgery in 2011. In her career, the beloved actress starred on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" as well as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," where she made her "hat toss" legendary. See Moore's best pics over the years from when she was young and in her prime. (Photo by E Milsom/Getty Images)