Big Sean’s Album is No. 1

Big Sean’s album I Decided has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It raked in 151,000 units the first week after its release; earning 65,000 units of traditional album sales and 86,000 units of streaming figures.The album was released on February 3rd and is the rapper’s fourth studio album through G.O.O.D./Def Jam Recordings.

I Decided features Big Sean’s lead single “Bounce Back” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The single came out in October 2016 and has sold over 160,000 copies. His second single is “Moves” has disappointedly only hit No. 62. This is his second No. 1 album on the charts.

In 2015, Big Sean released his third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise, which climbed to the top of the charts. According to Billboard it moved 173,000 units its first week, which consisted of 139,000 of traditional album sales. The album produced five hit singles, all of which sold over 10,000,000 copies. As of February 2017, the album has sold over 350,000 copies since its release.

Big Sean’s first studio album Finally Famous debuted in 2011, at No. 3 on the charts. It sold 87,000 copies during its first week. His second studio album was Hall of Fame, which also reached No. 3 and sold 72,000 the week of its release.

Big Sean is joined on the Top 10 list by the Migos, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars.