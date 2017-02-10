Christian Carino, Lady Gaga’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lady Gaga started dating Christian Carino and he was revealed to be her boyfriend in February 2017, when she was headlining the Super Bowl. Carino has since become the superstar’s fiance, as Gaga confirmed on October 15, 2018, at Elle‘s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, according to People.

1. Carino Is an Agent to Stars Like Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga is Dating CAA Talent Agent Christian Carino https://t.co/juiVU93Nds pic.twitter.com/arMiYhiClL — T̷O̷U̷C̷H̷ T̷E̷D🌀🇺🇸 (@Touch4Healing) February 9, 2017

Carino, 48, works as a CAA (Creative Artists Agency) talent agent and some of his client list includes celebrities Justin Bieber, Simon Cowell, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez. In fact, Entertainment Tonight reports that Carino is actually Gaga’s talent agent as well.

CAA is a dominating company in the entertainment industry and has almost 2,000 employees. Their roster of clients consists of A-list celebrities across the board.

2. He Previously Dated Actress Lauren Cohan

Lauren Cohan (Maggie, The Walking Dead) 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/wxgTFrWKa6 — BELLEZAS FAMOSAS ® (@BellezasFamosas) February 7, 2017

This is not the first time that Carino has dated a celebrity. Previously, he was known to be dating The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan, according to E! News. On TWD, Cohan plays the role of Maggie. You may have also seen Cohan on shows including Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries.

She was recently a nominee at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress.

3. Gaga and Carino Were Spotted Sharing a Kiss At the 2017 Super Bowl

Ooh la la! Lady Gaga has a new romance with Christian Carino. https://t.co/LDBBuM6VmO pic.twitter.com/ZtKfie62xO — E! News (@enews) February 10, 2017

Lady Gaga killed it in her halftime performance at the Super Bowl and she and Carino were spotted looking friendly and sharing kisses together on the field.

After the big event, Gaga chatted with Ryan Seacrest on KIIS FM and he asked her if she had someone special with her that day. Gaga laughed and said:

Um, I don’t know. You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan. I’m really red and it doesn’t go with my outfit.

Gaga junto a Joe y Cynthia y su Agente en la CAA Christian Carino en el campo de Juego #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/7Hrpeyr98C — Lady Gaga Argentina (@LadyGagaArg) February 5, 2017

4. The Couple Has Been Seen at Fashion and Music Events Together

Recently, Gaga and Carino were spotted at a Kings of Leon concert, as reported by Extra . In addition, Carino was sat directly behind Gaga at the Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid Spring 2017 fashion show in Venice, California on February 8, 2017. According to Too Fab , Carino has been friends with designer Hilfiger for years.

At the fashion show, Daily Mail reports Lady Gaga brought a girl with her, who sat next to her in the front row, and that the girl “looked a lot like Christian’s daughter Bella.”

5. This Is Gaga’s First Reported Romance Since Her Split From Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga previously dated and was engaged to longtime fiance, actor Taylor Kinney. This is the first reported romantic relationship for Gaga since her split from Kinney this past summer.

After being together for four years, Kinney proposed to Gaga on Valentine’s Day in 2015. When the pair decided to call it quits, Gaga wrote the following message online: