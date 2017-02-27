Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Matt Damon

Actor Matt Damon (L) and host Jimmy Kimmel speak onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Jimmy Kimmel spent his opening monologue doing what we all knew he would: dissing Matt Damon.

While he was talking to Michael Strahan on the red carpet before the ceremony, Damon said of Kimmel, “He’s talentless himself, but unfortunately, he’s got an incredible group of writers who work for him… So, I’m afraid, I think I’m in for it tonight. It’s going to be rough.”

The pair’s feud has gone on for years now, and earlier this week, Kimmel made it clear that he’d be including Damon in his batch of jokes.

The Damon-Kimmel feud began 11 years ago, and has evolved from simple one-liners to full-fledged skits. According to Time, Kimmel and Damon’s feud began in Season 3 of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when Kimmel ended an episode by jokingly bumping Damon from the episode.

