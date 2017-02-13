Ryan Hurd: Photos of Maren Morris’s Boyfriend

Maren Morris first met her boyfriend, singer Ryan Hurd, in 2013. According to Inquisitr, the two met while writing the Tim McGraw song “Last Turn Home". Morris recently kicked off her Hero tour in New York City, and started off the show by inviting her man up on stage to sing a duet. Morris is up for four Grammys tonight, and previously told People that writing a song together was the perfect start to a relationship. "It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever been a part of. It’s just crazy to look back on that moment where we were both just songwriters, solely, and that song has held so much weight over the years. The meaning behind the song actually means more now to me and Ryan, in a weird way — years later, it sort of hit us what the song meant.” Click through our gallery to check out more photos of Maren Morris and her boyfriend, Ryan Hurd. (Getty)