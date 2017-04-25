On tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, the theme was boy bands and girl groups, which led to the show’s first team dances of the season. While each pair performed individual routines, they also participated in a team performance. It was the men against the women.

Prior to the team performances, the guys were all revealed to be safe, which left the female contestants in jeopardy. So, this meant that Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei, Simone Biles and Heather Morris were at risk for elimination.

At the end of tonight’s episode, the first couple announced as safe out of the four was Simone Biles and Sasha Farber. Next revealed as safe was Normani Kordei, which meant that Heather Morris and Nancy Kerrigan were left. And the results were … Heather Morris was sent home.

Upon hearing the news, the audience was quick to boo loudly in upset, especially since Morris had a perfect score with her performance tonight. Check out their “perfect” performance from tonight’s show in the below video.

For the mens’ team performance, they earned a 33 out of 40, while the women got a score of 34 out of 40.

In honor of tonight’s theme, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys subbed in for Julianne Hough as a guest judge. In addition, pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy returned to the ballroom after recovering from an injury over the past few weeks.