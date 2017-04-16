Are Sears & Kmart Open On Easter Sunday 2017?

If you’re hoping to do some shopping today, you’re in luck. It may be Easter, but Sears and Kmart are open. To find a Kmart location near you, click here. And, as for Sears, click here to search for a nearby store.

Some “hot deals” that Sears has going on right now are on discounted appliances, jewelry, clothing, outdoor supplies and more. To get some coupons for Sears, click here. Some of the coupons are store-wide, while others are on specific items.

To check out all of Kmart’s “hot deals,” click here. There are actually over a thousand deals to choose from and you can narrow down results by picking different categories or items. For coupons, click here and you can check out discounts that are store-wide as well as on certain products.

When it comes to shopping at other stores, Kohl’s and Target are closed. However, Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and others are open.