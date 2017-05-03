Sophie Brussaux: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A post shared by rosee divine (@frenchrosebud2) on Apr 8, 2015 at 11:34pm PDT

Last year, former porn star Sophie Brussaux announced that she was pregnant. According to TMZ, Brussaux claimed that Drake, 30, was the father of her unborn baby. He was quick to deny those claims, a rep telling TMZ at the time that Brussaux had a “questionable background.”

Brussaux gave birth to a baby boy in October 2017. Rapper Pusha-T resurrected the story that Drake fathered her baby, making the bold claims in his new song, “The Story of Adidon.”

The 28-year-old Brussaux was born and raised in France. She often shares photos of herself traveling and before or after a workout. She currently works as an artist.

1. Pusha-T Claimed Drake Is Brussaux’s Baby Daddy in a New Song

Drake and Pusha-T have had an ongoing feud and things were kicked up a notch in a major way after Pusha-T released a new song called “The Story of Adidon.”

Over the past few weeks, fans have watched the feud play out by way of diss tracks. Drake made mention of Pusha-T’s engagement to Virginia Williams in his track, “Duppy Freestyle.” Pusha-T rapped about Drake’s family on Jay Z’s “The Story of OJ.”

Pusha-T felt the need to take things a step further. On his track “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha-T mentions “Sophie” and her son, Adonis, clearly speaking about Drake. He also shared a photo of Drake wearing blackface.

“Virginia Williams shan’t ever be mentioned in song by ANYONE aside from me #SurgicalSummer – ‘The Story Of Adidon’ live in my stories,” Pusha-T captioned the picture.

You can read the lyrics below.

Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her

A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap

We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home

Deadbeat mothaf**** playin’ border patrol, ooh

Adonis is your son

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real

Love that baby, respect that girl

Forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world.

2. She Was Spotted With Drake In January & Gave Birth in October

Brussaux claimed to be 3.5 months pregnant with a baby girl, which means that she would have gotten pregnant sometime in January.

She gave birth — to a baby boy whom she reportedly named Adonis — in October, according to Bossip.

Previously published photos of her and Drake in Amsterdam surfaced around the same time that Brussaux announced her pregnancy. The pictures, which garnered quite a bit of attention from the media, show the two having dinner at a Japanese restaurant.

Brussaux also claims to have text messages from Drake in which he tells her to get an abortion. Drake’s team does not know if the text messages are real or if there is any truth to the claims.

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

3. She Hired a Lawyer to Represent Her Unborn Child’s Interests

Brussaux reportedly hired New York based lawyer Raoul Felder in an effort to start the “paternity/child support” process, according to TMZ. She claimed that, in the aforementioned text messages, Drake accused her of wanting money.

You can read the alleged exchange below.

Drake: “I want you to have an abortion.”

Brussaux: “I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.”

Drake: “Indulge me? F*** you.”

Brussaux: “What?”

Drake: “You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.”

TMZ reached out to Mr. Felder’s office for comment on the story, but he declined.

4. She Is a Former Porn Star & Currently Works as an Artist

Brussaux had a porn career under the name Rosee Divine. The Instagram account for Rosee Divine refers to her as a “retired vixen,” though the account still features very sexy photos. She currently has adult videos on sites such as PornHub. Her most popular videos have been viewed nearly 200,000 times.

Known for her ample backside, Rosee Divine had a fairly successful career in the adult film industry. Many of her videos and photos focus on her derriere.

Her artist name is Sophie B. According to The Sun, her work has been on display in New York, Milan, and London. Her website showcases some of her paintings and prints.

She describes her work as a “mix of surrealism and symbolism with influences of pop art.” Those wishing to purchase some of her artwork can do so by sending an email to info@artsophieb.com.

“She uses various media such as oil paint, acrylic, or pastels and mixes them together to express strong emotions. She likes to paint about what women of her generation go through. In a digital era where social media and communication reign, where love and money are often at conflict, where opportunity corrupts morals and intentions… it is not easy to be a woman!”

While she no longer does porn, she draws on the female body as inspiration for much of her artwork.

5. Rosee Divine Still Has a Decent Instagram Following

Rosee Divine has over 19,000 Instagram followers. However, the account has not uploaded any pictures in well over a year.

Brussaux does have a public Twitter page for her Sophie B. artist persona, where she has tweeted some of her artwork, but she hasn’t used it in a few months. The other social media accounts that appear to be affiliated with her are private.

Divine did not use social media to announce her pregnancy. However, she had been sharing pictures of her newborn over the past several months. After Pusha T’s song was released, she made her Instagram account private.