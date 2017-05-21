WATCH: Vanessa Bayer’s Final ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches

After seven years on NBC‘s Saturday Night Live, Vanessa Bayer ended her tenure on the show with a hilarious final episode. She got tortured in a Jurassic Park Universal Studios ride, played an incomprehensible meteorologist and a movie star who couldn’t stop farting. Unfortunately, she didn’t get a really big send-off, but Lorne Michaels and the writers made sure to include her in almost every sketch on the night.

One of the best sketches on the night was the following fake commercial, where Bayer played a needy girlfriend easily distracted by those annoying Fidget Spinners.

In another sketch, seen above, Cecily Strong’s annoying Gemma character appeared again to torture poor Gene (Kenan Thompson) and his wife (Bayer). She even brought a pig along for the Jurassic Park ride.

Here’s her segment on “Weekend Update”:

Bayer also starred in a (mostly terrible) “Senior Video” skit, where a group of high school seniors performed an awful show for their classmates.

She also made a cameo at the end of the “Wingman” sketch, where host Dwayne Johnson pretended to be a guy who isn’t good at approaching women. Beck Bennett played a bartender who wanted to help him… just so he could be part of a threesome.

Just hours before the episode aired, Bayer announced the news herself on Instagram. She posted a typed-out script written by Weekend Update‘s Colin Jost with new lyics to the tune of Billy Joel’s “She’s Always A Woman.”

“Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true,” Bayer wrote. “And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin.”

The Cleveland-born Bayer joined Saturday Night Live in 2010. She was consistently one of the show’s best performers and showed a wonderful versatility in nearly 150 episodes. She could play Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston and a former porn star who stars in terrible informercials. She also appeared on Weekend Update as “Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy.” Since 2014, she was the longest-tenured cast member on the show.

Bayer turned her SNL success into roles in Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck and Office Christmas Party, which co-starred the real Aniston. She also appeared on Portland with fellow SNL vet Fred Armisen and Man Seeking Woman.

This weekend’s season finale was hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and was also the last episode for Bobby Moynihan. Moynihan played his famous “Drunk Uncle” character on “Weekend Update” for the last time as a castmember before he stars in CBS’ Me, Myself & I.