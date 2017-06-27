Freeform Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable in 2017

Watching a live stream of Freeform has never been easier.

If you don’t have a cable subscription or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch shows like “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Fosters” and “Young & Hungry” via over-the-top streaming services, which allow you to watch a handful of channels on your computer, phone or other device for a monthly fee.

And with the steady rise of these services, cable-cutters have plenty of different options to choose from: Sling TV is my personal recommendation due to its cheap price point, but services such as DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons. And all offer a free trial if you’re on the fence.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching Freeform:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which comes in at just $20 per month.

Another pro for Sling TV is the ability to customize your package. While other services offer more channels in their base bundles, Sling has a variety of different add-on bundles for just $5 or $10 extra per month.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange”:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once (with Sling Orange+Blue–$40 per month, also includes Freeform–you can watch on four different devices at once); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes Freeform

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Channels + Fire TV Offer: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle, “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month, but if you’re more concerned with a larger channel lineup and are willing to pay a little extra, this is certainly the way to go.

In addition to the larger channel lineup, DirecTV is also offering an Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

The lack of DVR has previously been the biggest drawback, but with that in the Beta stage and coming soon, there’s a lot to like here.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Whatever base bundle you pick will include Freeform. You can add the Fire TV on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package is the cheapest at $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue’s cheapest bundle, “Access”, is more expensive ($39.99 per month) than both Sling TV and DirecTV Now, and it includes less channels than the latter, but it does have some compelling advantages, including DVR and the ability for users to watch five separate streams at once.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 45-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include Freeform

4. Enter your payment information. “Access” is the cheapest at $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices