Gal Gadot’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gal Gadot, an Israeli-born actress, is best known as Wonder Woman from the immensely successful Hollywood film.

The 32-year-old performer from Israel first played Wonder Woman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice last year, but Princess Diana of Themyscira was given a solo film of her own directed by Patty Jenkins. Gal Gadot got her start in acting in America just eight years ago with a role in Fast & Furious, the fourth film in the Fast and the Furious series.

Gal Gadot is scheduled as a presenter during the Academy Awards on March 4, 2018.

When she’s not playing Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother. Here’s what you need to know about the family of actress Gal Gadot.

1. Her Mother Is a Teacher & Her Father is an Engineer

Gal Gadot’s parents are Irit and Michael Gadot, who raised her in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

According to ESPN, Irit Gadot worked as a physical education teacher when Gal was growing up, and Michael Gadot worked as an engineer. Gal Gadot told ESPN that her mother encouraged her to be active when she was a child.

“My mom is amazing,” Gal Gadot told ESPN. “She taught me how to swim when I was 4. Because of her, I was so active my entire life. There was no TV time. There was, ‘take the ball and go outside and play with the neighbors.’ She always instructed us to be physical, and I think that’s why I am still so connected to my body and expressing myself through it.”

Irit Gadot actually has a fairly active Instagram account, on which she frequently shares photos of her daughter. She has shown quite a bit of enthusiasm for the release of Wonder Woman, recently posting a screenshot of the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score.

On Mother’s Day 2016, Gal Gadot said that her mother is her own personal Wonder Woman.

Me and my personal #wonderwoman (and my sister's and my dad's and my daughter's). 💘 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/wg0MUgh1h0 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) May 8, 2016

2. She Has a Younger Sister, Dana

Gal Gadot has a younger sister, Dana Gadot.

In January 2016, Gal said that her sister Dana is like a ray of sunshine.

“I love you the most!!!” Gal Gadot wrote on Facebook. “So proud to have a sister like you, good hearted , smart and loving .. You’re like a ray of sun.. Spreading your happiness and good energies to the world. I wish you health and happiness. Always. May all your dreams come true.”

According to her Facebook page, Dana Gadot is currently a student studying psychology at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya in Herzliya, Israel, the same school where Gal Gadot studied law.

3. Her Grandfather Was a Holocaust Survivor Who Died in 2014

Gal Gadot has spoken about the fact that her grandfather, Abraham Weiss, was a survivor of the Holocaust.

According to a post on Gal Gadot’s Instagram page from Holocaust Remembrance Day, her grandfather was born in a small village in Czechoslovakia in 1928, and he lost his entire family in Auschwitz.

“His ENTIRE family was brutally vanished in WW2,” Gadot wrote of her grandfather. “Just because someone had decided they were born into the wrong religion and race.”

Gadot also wrote on Instagram that her grandfather taught her “there is NO wrong religion . No wrong color . And no wrong race. I was taught to love all people for what their heart is.”

Abraham Weiss died in 2014.

4. She Is Married to Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot has been married for nine years to Yaron Varsano.

Yaron Varsano is an Israeli real estate developer whom Gal Gadot met in 2006. They met through mutual friends at “this very strange party in the Israeli desert,” Gadot told Glamour Magazine. In 2016, Yaron Varsano wrote on Facebook, “10 years have gone by, yet it feels like yesterday we first met… My heart will forever beat to the sound of our love.”

Gal Gadot said in an interview with Glamour Magazine that Varsano asked her to marry him just two years after they met.

“He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn’t going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him,” Gadot said. “Fast-forward two years; he proposed. We were married in 2008.”

Yaron Varsano is 10 years older than Gal Gadot.

5. She Has Two Children

Gal Gadot has two daughters with Yaron Varsano.

Her older child is Alma, who is now five years old. Gadot has said that Alma is very proud of the fact that her mother is a superhero.

“She’s very proud,” Gadot said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, though adding, “I don’t think she understands the concept of everything.”

Gadot went on to say that when she and Alma go to the park, Alma walks up to random kids and moms and says, “My mommy’s Wonder Woman.” Gadot always brushes this off by saying that every kid thinks their mom is Wonder Woman.

In 2016, Gal Gadot was asked on Twitter what her first thought after getting the part of Wonder Woman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was. She said that she immediately began doing the match trying to figure out how many years there will be until Alma is allowed to watch the movie, which is rated PG-13. (If Gal Gadot waits until her daughter is 13 to show her the movie, Alma can watch it in 2025.)

.@tvdaccolaa Calculate how many years until my daughter can watch #BVS #PG13. It's important to expose her to inspiring female role models. — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 29, 2016

In March 2017, Gadot gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Maya.

Gal Gadot wrote on Instagram at the time, “And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life.”