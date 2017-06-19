Joan Clayton Boocock Lee, Stan Lee’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stan Lee is a comic legend, an author, publisher, producer, the list goes on and on. He was born in New York City on December 28, 1922 and his death was announced on November 12, 2018. In his earlier years, Stan Lee started working for a company that later became Marvel Comics. And, with the help of an artist named Jack Kirby, he began creating iconic characters from Spider-Man to The Hulk, to X-Men. Eventually, Lee turned his business into a family affair, incorporating his wife Joan Lee, his kids and his brother Larry Lieber. Lieber is a writer who is known for Iron Man, Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3. For more information on Stan Lee’s family, particularly his wife and children, read our 5 fast facts below.

1. One of Lee’s Children Died Three Days After Birth

Joan Lee told Nada Surf Tube that when she met Stan Lee, she was actually married … but soon she was divorced and he didn’t waste any time. The couple married on December 5, 1947 and went on to have two children together – J.C. Lee (Joan Celia Lee, born 1950) and Jan Lee (born 1953). Unfortunately, Jan Lee died just three days after she was born. J.C. Lee, on the other hand, went on to act, appearing in movies such as The Ambulance, The Cool World and Iron Man.

2. Recently Police Paid the Couple a Visit Over Elder Abuse Claims

In 2017, TMZ reported that police paid a visit to Lee and his wife after one of Stan’s ex-business partners alleged that Mrs. Lee was a victim of elder abuse. The alleged abuse was reported to be at the hands of their daughter, but cops found the allegations to be false. Joan Lee had bruising on her arm and there were claims that the bruises were caused by her daughter. With Joan Lee being 93 years old, she bruises easily and the case is closed.

3. Wife Joan Lee Has Acted In Several of Her Husband’s Projects

Joan Lee has described her time being a part of her husband’s empire as incredible and she cherished being around so many creative people, according to Nada Surfer Tube. Stan Lee often made his work a family affair and wife Joan actually was involved with X-Men: Apocalypse, Spider-Man and Fantastic Four.

At one point in his career, Stan Lee was getting frustrated with his writing, but wife Joan pushed him to write the way he wanted and he became a success. Though Joan Lee has been a part of her husband’s career, he jokes that she isn’t into comics at all. He says that she’s more into decorating.

4. The Couple Has Lived In Radio Announcer Don Wilson’s Home

The Lees have lived in the same Hollywood Hills home for decades, according to The Hollywood Reporter and the home was previously owned by comedian Jack Benny’s radio announcer, Don Wilson.

Over the years, the couple lived all over New York and eventually moved to the west coast. In 1949, the moved into a three-bedroom home at 1084 West Broadway in Woodmere, New York, on Long Island and they stayed there until 1952. After that, they moved to 226 Richards Lane in Hewlett Harbor, New York and they lived there until 1980. They also had a home in Manhattan and a vacation house in Remsenburg, New York. It wasn’t until 1981 that they decided to buy a home in California.

5. Lee Gave a Speech About the Importance of Love In the Movie Mallrats

Stan Lee isn’t just about comics, and he showed a softer, and funnier side in the movie Mallrats, appearing as himself. In the film, he visits a mall to sign books at a comic store and ends up giving one of the lead characters “Brodie” (played by Jason Lee) some advice about love. He encourages him to go after his ex, who was played by Shannen Doherty. Check out the scene in the above video.