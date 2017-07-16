Destiney Rose – Reza Farahan’s Friend on ‘Shahs of Sunset’

This season on Shahs of Sunset, star Reza Farahan brings a friend of his on board as a new cast member and NBC reports that, “When Reza enlists the help of his friend Destiney Rose in organizing Mike’s housewarming party, she wastes no time inserting herself into the group’s shenanigans.” So, it looks like there’s a newbie in the mix. And, now that you are aware of the new cast member, let’s get the rundown on her background via her Bravo bio, which reads:

Newest to the group, Destiney is Reza’s friend who finds herself at a crossroad in her life as she works to balance her personal goals with family responsibilities. At 36 years old, she is in search of a healthy work environment after scaling back her career in the nightclub industry. But despite the issues in her own personal life, this newbie does not hold back from offering her opinions or concerns – unsolicited or not – on the larger-than-life, tight-knit group of friends.

And, for those of you who think that Destiney Rose looks a bit familiar, you may have seen her as a cast member on the show The People’s Couch. On this show, people get together and critique other reality shows and dramas on television. And, for her segments, Destiney teamed up with her sister Cathy on “the couch.” According to the duo’s bio, Destiney was Cathy’s boss at a nightclub, where she worked as a manager, while sister Cathy was a supervisor and bartender. Check out a clip of The People’s Couch below.

Though Destiney Rose has put herself right in the spotlight by joining Shahs of Sunset, she has set her Instagram account to private, so good luck finding out info on her there. Her Twitter account, on the other hand, is open and active.