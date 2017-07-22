Discovery Channel Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Looking to watch a live stream of the Discovery Channel? There are a couple of different options, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

While DiscoveryGo.com allows you to watch a live stream if you sign in to a TV provider, cord cutters who are looking to completely replace cable–or have already gotten rid of it–can watch the Discovery Channel via an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to an entire package of channels for a monthly fee.

When it comes to the Discovery Channel, users have two options for a streaming service: DirecTV Now is the cheapest option, while PlayStation Vue offers a DVR service. Both options provide a free trial.

Here’s a complete rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching the Discovery Channel instantly:

Cheapest Option + Most Channels: DirecTV Now

If price point is your No. 1 priority when selecting a streaming service, DirecTV Now is going to be the way to go. While the company offers four different bundles, the cheapest package, “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month and includes the Discovery Channel.

Additionally, you’re getting more channels than PlayStation Vue’s cheapest package, while DirecTV is also offering an Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

The biggest drawback is the lack of a DVR, but that’s currently in the Beta stage and should be coming soon, so there’s a lot to like here.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Whatever base bundle you pick will include the Discovery Channel. You can add the Fire TV on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package is the cheapest at $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue’s cheapest bundle, “Access”, is more expensive ($39.99 per month) than DirecTV Now’s cheapest and includes less channels, but it does have some compelling advantages, including DVR and the ability for users to watch five separate streams at once.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 45-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options. “Access,” “Core,” “Elite” and “Ultra” all include the Discovery Channel

4. Enter your payment information. “Access” is the cheapest at $39.99 per month, while the options cost $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices