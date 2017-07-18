MTV Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Looking to watch a live stream of MTV? There are a couple of different options, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

While MTV.com allows you to watch a live stream if you sign in to a TV provider, cord cutters who are looking to completely replace cable–or have already gotten rid of it–can watch MTV via one of the following over-the-top streaming services, which provides access to an entire package of channels for a monthly fee but also come with a free trial:

DirecTV Now

Sling TV

Here’s a complete rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching MTV instantly:

Cheapest Entry Point + Most Channels: DirecTV Now

While DirecTV Now’s cheapest package, “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month, it actually has potentially the cheapest price point because you can get $25 off each of your first three months if you enter promo code “YESNOW3”.

Additionally, it has some other important advantages, such as larger channel packages (even the “Live a Little” bundle, which is the smallest, provides access to more than 60 channels), included DVR and a “rewind feature”, which allows you to watch most shows or events up to 72 hours after they air even if you forgot to DVR them.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus. All packages included MTV. You can find the complete channel list right here

Pricing Options: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW3” before checking out, you can get $25 off each of your first three months. For example, the Live a Little package will cost $10 per month for the first three months.

Extras: You can watch on two different devices at the same time; 20 hours of cloud DVR (Beta stage) is included; Includes a “72-hour rewind” feature, which allows you to watch certain shows and events up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to record them on your DVR; Includes an Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package and add the Amazon Fire TV if you want to prepay two months (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “YESNOW3” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to MTV to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a streaming service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, MTV is included in either the Sling Orange + Comedy Extra bundle at $25 per month, or the Sling Blue + Comedy Extra bundle for $30 per month.

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 30-plus | Sling Blue: 45 plus | Comedy Extra add-on: 9 channels when added to Sling Orange, and 7 channels when added to Sling Blue. You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month | Comedy Extra add-on: $5 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or on three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to MTV to start watching live TV on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.