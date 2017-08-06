Albert Ochoa, Kylie Jenner’s Prom Date: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Kylie Jenner’s new reality show Life of Kylie premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the E! network and this season, Jenner finally gets to go to prom. She tells the cameras that she had to miss out on prom because she was home-schooled and she was very upset about it. So, when the opportunity to attend a prom with a fan came up, she was excited to participate. Lucky super fan Albert Ochoa was the high-schooler who was surprised when Jenner showed up to be his date. Get to know more about Ochoa and his night with Jenner at prom.

1. Ochoa Now Models for a Prom Website

Since going to prom with Kylie Jenner, Ochoa now models for a prom website called Prom Guy and he is on the website’s homepage. In order to use the website for your own prom tux, you follow four steps. First, you select a style for your outfit. Then, you take your measurements, place your order and rent your suit. When you’re done, you ship back the suit via FedEx free of charge.

2. The Prom Surprise Was Orchestrated by Ochoa’s Mother

In a Face-time phone call with Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods, Ochoa’s mother confided in Jenner that her son was upset that he couldn’t find a date for the prom. She said that her son would ask her if something was wrong with him and this made her cry. Jenner told the cameras that being an outcast is definitely something that catches her attention, as she explained:

I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up. And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can’t relate to a lot of people so it’s like this little world. I do feel like an outcast.

Jenner also said that:

Just seeing Albert’s mom and the emotion she has for her son, I don’t know it’s just not cool. Kids are mean these days and it’s not right to treat people like that.

After telling Ochoa’s mother that she would love to go to prom with her son, she asked that they keep her appearance a surprise.

3. Jenner Did Not Get a Goodnight Kiss from Ochoa

https://twitter.com/sonnyekopak/status/850955590876577792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Ftv%2Fkylie-jenner-attends-prom-jordyn-woods-date-albert-ochoa%2F

With Jenner being his prom date, one might wonder if Ochoa got a goodnight kiss from the star, but he assures E! News that he didn’t even try. Ochoa said that:

I actually did not try it. I was a complete gentleman.

Ochoa also talked about how genuine and nice he thought Jenner was on their date. Ochoa gushed:

She’s a really sweet and genuine person. When you see her on shows and stuff you really don’t get to see that like face to face. And I really thought she was sweet and genuine.

4. Ochoa and Jenner Attended Prom for Rio Americano High School

Views A post shared by Albert Ochoa (@albertochoa05) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

The prom that Jenner attended with Ochoa was in Sacramento, California for Rio Americano High School. Jenner flew from Los Angeles with her best friend Jordyn Woods and Woods attended the prom as well. According to Footwear News, Jenner wore a one-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs dress with a pair of Yeezy perspex sandals.

5. A Few Years Ago Jenner Talked About Her Dream Prom Date

In 2013, Jenner spoke with Seventeen Prom about what her dream prom experience would be like and she said:

I don’t have a boyfriend, but I do really want that boyfriend prom experience. I would want to go with someone who’s not afraid, or doesn’t think that he’s too cool, to show up at my house with a rose corsage. It would be nice for the guy to come over and be respectful and nice while my mom takes prom pics.

Jenner was home-schooled after the ninth grade.