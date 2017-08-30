Tonight is the third live results show for season 12 of America’s Got Talent. This means that there will be three acts who are eligible for the Dunkin’ Save and at-home viewers must vote in real-time for the act they want to remain in the competition. So, to get started with the Dunkin’ Save voting process, click here. Then, follow the easy instructions and pick your favorite act, as you can only vote for one of the three. Enter your email address and your birth date. Then, agree to the “terms” listed and you can choose whether or not you would like to receive commercial emails from AGT. Click Log In. Select the act you would like to save and then hit the “Submit Save” button.

The Dunkin’ Save will remain closed until the voting window opens during the show’s live broadcast.

The acts who appeared on this week’s show are:

Angelina Green – singer

Chase Goehring – singer

Colin Cloud – mentalist

DaNell Daymon & Greater Works – gospel choir

Diavolo – dance group

Final Draft – vocal group

Junior and Emily – dancing duo

Kechi Okwuchi – singer

Mike Yung – singer

Oscar Hernandez – dancer

Oskar and Gaspar – lights and digital show

Sara and Hero – dog trainer and her dogs

For the live shows each week, if you want your favorite acts to stay on the show, then you need to vote. NBC has officially launched its AGT App, which is available via Google Play and the Apple Store. Using the app, you can vote along with the show when it airs live. Viewers who use the app can actually see the real-time results totaled from the at-home voting activity at times. Click here to check out the app.

To vote directly through the NBC website, click here. You must log in using Facebook or by entering your email address and birth date. You will then be re-directed to a screen that has all of the acts who eligible for votes.

Please make sure you update your device to the latest iOS operating system before running the America’s Got Talent Official App.

You must 13 years old or older to vote for AGT and to use the Dunkin’ Save.