Clean Bandit: Meet the Band Members

Tonight, Clean Bandit will be performing at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

You may not know the group by name, but their music will sure sound familiar.

Clean Bandit is a musical trio from the UK, composed of Grace Chatto, and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson. The band’s debut album was released in 2012; it was titled New Eyes. In January 2014, they earned their first UK chart-topping single with “Rather Be”.

Tonight, the trio’s song Rockabye has been nominated for “Choice EDM Song” at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. Clean Bandit will also perform.

Read on to learn about the individual band members.

Grace Chatto

Grace Chatto is the cellist, percussionist, and vocalist in Clean Bandit. Grace, 31, attended the Royal Academy of Music, as well as the University of Cambridge’s Jesus College, which is where she met founding band members Jack Patterson and Neil Amin-Smith.

Together, she and her father founded a band of singing cellists called the Massive Violins, and she can be seen performing with the group from time to time.

In April, The Huffington Post spoke with Grace, who was in the middle of a large US tour. Asked how she thinks her personality is reflected in her music, Grace said, “I think our music, there is always a condition of a kind of sadness and happiness, like lyric based is kind of happy, but there’s something about the sound of it that has a kind of melancholy element. I think that kind of hold between joy and humor and melancholy is something that I experience.”

Jack Patterson

Jack, 32, plays the guitar and keyboard for the band. He also lends his voice to vocals on certain songs. The group was formed after Jack and Grace, along with one singer who does vocals for the band, met at the University of Cambridge.

Jack and Grace dated before the band was officially established.

Luke Patterson

Luke, 25, is the band’s drummer. Jack and Luke grew up in Northern England.