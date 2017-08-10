Cyn Santana & Joe Budden: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cyn Santana is pregnant with her first child. The former reality star, known for her role on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, is expecting a baby with her beau, Joe Budden, who was also on the show.

The couple started dating after filming Love & Hip Hop and they have been together for a little over a year now. Although they are not engaged (yet), both are overjoyed to be welcoming a new life into the world.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Santana & Budden Announced Their Exciting Baby News on Instagram

👼🏽 A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Santana posted a video on Instagram — along with two photos from a maternity photo shoot — to announce her pregnancy. It is unclear how far along Santana is, but she appears to be somewhere late in her second trimester, perhaps around six months.

In the video, the 24-year-old looks lovingly at Budden and says, “I dare you to say ‘baby mama.’ He replies, “You are the best partner that one can have. This has easily been the best year of my life.'”

You can check out the video below.

Santana posted another candid photo of herself with her man and the caption absolutely melted fans’ hearts.

“This is the way I look at you every time you enter a room. Every morning when we wake up. Every night when we fall asleep. Every time you tell me you love me. Every time you tell me I’m your Queen. Through our love, I’ve gotten even closer to God. And through him we were able to create this blessing… thank you. I love ya’ll so much,” she wrote.

The love-fest continued on Budden’s Instagram page. He posted a photo of his girlfriend with the following poem as a caption.

“I Never….

I never knew we’d get here, it’s funny…

I never saw you in that light. Now

I never see light without you.

I never courted you, an if I did

I never acknowledged it.

I never had a friend in romance.

I never thought that was possible.

I never have laughed this much or hard.

I never knew you or your energy were so radiant, enigmatic even…. but

I never knew you……….

I never could’ve been more deprived.

I never felt this way before.

I never not thank God for every intricate detail that make you whole. It makes me whole.

I never imagined you would be as beautiful as you are today, it’s beautiful to be a part of.

Thank you for it all.

Thank you for not only making me stronger, but for being strong enough for us both most times.

Thank you for for carrying my child.

Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right. Thank you for making that important to you as well.

Thank you for every I never

Thank you for changing my forever, forever

Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance…

Because if there’s one thing you’ve taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know.

I love you.

I love y’all.”

2. Budden’s Ex, Tahiry Jose, Has Responded to the News

Budden and his ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose, dated from 2005 through 2012, according to Who’s Dated Who. Given the nature of their long relationship, many thought that Jose would have negative thoughts or feelings about Budden having a baby with his new girlfriend. However, when Jose heard the news, she had nothing but nice words to say.

Although fans kept tweeting her about her ex having a baby, Tahiry took the high road, responding to a couple of the messages.

“Y’all just found out. I’ve been knew it boo. And I’m sooo happy for them,” she said in one tweet.

“Naw, it came up in my feed. I’m genuinely happy for them. We have NO beef. I forgot y’all like messy s–t. And don’t know us. Or my heart. FOH. Pls stop trying to make it into what’s not,” she said to another fan.

3. Santana & Budden Began Dating Last July

Rumors that Santana and Budden were a couple started circulating last August. The two had been spotted out together on a few apparent dates before they made things official. As you can see from the photo above, the two celebrated their one year anniversary on July 23.

Last year, VH1 dubbed them the “hottest couple.”

“We at the VH1 Headquarters hate to admit that we 100% approve of this twosome. Both are hilarious, talented, and we have to say, really [expletive] hot,” read the VH1 post.

There has also been some questions about whether or not Santana and Budden would agree to do television together — whether it be another season of Love & Hip Hop or perhaps their very own reality show. So far, however, no decisions have been made.

4. This Will Be Budden’s Second Child

This will be the second child for Budden. The Slaughterhouse rapper has a son, Trey, from a previous relationship.

This will be the second child for Budden. The Slaughterhouse rapper has a son, Trey, from a previous relationship.

In 2015 Budden opened up about the relationship that he has with his teenaged son during a sit-down on Couple’s Therapy With Dr. Jenn.

“My issue is my relationship with my child… It’s non-existent… When I came out of rehab, and I met a woman, and she got pregnant. So she had this child and, we had broke up before the baby came. I go to court and they say, ‘we’ll give you supervised visits at the court.’ Finally I get to see my son at the courthouse. It wasn’t good,” Budden told Dr. Jenn.

5. Santana Is Very Open with Her Sexuality

Those who watched Santana on Love & Hip Hop probably know that is very open when it comes to her sexuality. On the show, in fact, she had relations with co-star Erica Mena.

“I’ve like kissed girls before. I’ve never been in a relationship with a girl. She basically harassed me. I was pinned to the wall and I had no other [expletive] choice,” Santana told Hot 97.