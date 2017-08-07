‘Game of Thrones’: Photos & Meaning of Hieroglyphs at Dragonstone Cave

In Season 7 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow shows Daeneyrs some fascinating carvings in a cave in Dragonstone. We have photos of those carvings here and they’ve been brightened so you can see them better.

This post has spoilers for Season 7 Episode 4.

While Jon shows the carvings to Dany, he explains their meaning to her. He said the Children of the Forest made the carvings “a very long time ago.”

This drawing, in the photo below, looks like the sun, perhaps with clouds surrounding it. Remember, the Children of the Forest were here a long time before the First Men, and a long time before Targaryens or Starks or any of the groups we have now.

Dany notes that the Children were standing right there, before there were Starks or Targaryens or Lannisters. “Even before there were men,” she says.

But Jon corrects her. No, they didn’t draw these before there were men.

These next drawings, shown below, really seem to focus on circles and swirls, but it’s unclear exactly what their meaning is.

When the First Men — the first human inhabitants of Westeros — invaded about 12,000 years ago, they warred with the Children of the Forest, who ruled Westeros with the giants. They eventually made a pact and found peace, converting to the Children’s religion that worshipping the Old Gods of the Forest. who were nameless spirits in the sacred weirwood trees (the trees that have faces carved in the bark.)

What Jon and Dany don’t know is that the Children of the Forest created the first White Walker — the Night King — by stabbing one of the First Men with dragonglass. Then the White Walkers got out of their control, and they had to enlist the First Men to push them back.

There’s something incredibly important about this “swirl” pattern to the Children of the Forest. They had a similar pattern set up around the great tree where they created the first White Walker. And now, when the White Walkers kill people, they create a similar swirl pattern themselves.

Here’s another look at the swirl pattern on the wall:

Looking back, here’s the great tree where the first White Walker (Night King) was created:

And now here’s the pattern the White Walkers sometimes leave behind after they kill people. This photo is from Season 3. The White Walkers seem to be imitating the swirl pattern that the Children of the Forest find so important:

It’s unclear exactly what this means. The White Walkers might be simply repeating the pattern that was around them when the first of their species was created. Or they may be sending a message with this pattern. Or perhaps this pattern is reflective of a greater god that the Children of the Forest and the White Walkers know about… What do you think?

Now back to the drawings in the cave.

Jon shows Dany a drawing of the Children of the Forest with the First Men. “They were here together,” he says. And they weren’t fighting each other, they were fighting a common enemy — the White Walkers.

“They fought together against their common enemy. Despite their differences, despite their suspicions, together,” he said. “We need to do the same if we’re going to survive. Because the enemy is real, it’s always been real.”

But it seems that these drawings may have even more meaning than Jon and Dany are picking up on.

What do you think are some of the hidden meanings behind these carvings? Let us know in the comments below. We may add some commenters’ theories to the story later.