‘Game of Thrones’: Does Gendry Have the Best Claim to the Iron Throne?

Fans have a big question about Gendry. Does he have the best claim to the Iron Throne? Or what exactly is his claim? Should he be the one who sits on the Iron Throne at the end of Game of Thrones?

Spoilers through Season 7 Episode 5.

Gendry is the bastard son of King Robert Baratheon. According to the Game of Thrones wikia, his mother worked in a tavern and died when he was young. He then learned the blacksmith trade and lived in King’s Landing as an apprentice to Tobho Mott, forging armor and weapons.

In Season 1, Ned realized that Gendry was King Robert’s bastard son. After Robert died, Mott sent Gendry away to escape the purge of all of Robert’s bastard children. Gendry wanted to join the Night’s Watch, but that just wasn’t going to happen for him like it did for Jon Snow.

When the Brotherhood Without Banners gave Gendry to Melisandre, he learned about his true heritage from her.

The bastard of Robert of the House Baratheon, First of His Name, King of the Andals and the First Men. Why do you think the Gold Cloaks wanted you? There is power in a king’s blood.”

So Gendry does have a direct claim to the Iron Throne through King Robert Baratheon. But the problem with that claim is that bastards typically don’t have a very good claim unless they can be legitimized. But who would legitimize Gendry at this point? Robert is dead. Stannis is dead. But in truth, any King or Queen can legitimize a bastard by royal decree, it doesn’t have to be someone related. But the bastard is only legitimized in areas that are under that King or Queen’s authority.

Meanwhile, Jon Snow also has a claim to the throne. There were rumors that Robb had secretly legitimized him, but those rumors don’t really matter since he’s not really Ned’s son. He’s the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. But he would need to be legitimized that way too, unless Rhaegar and Lyanna were secretly married when he was born. And as we found out in this episode, that did happen. Gilly read it in a book, but Sam interrupted her before she could finish, not realizing the true scope of what she was reading.

Until Gilly’s discovery, it looked like Dany may still have the best claim to the throne, through Mad King Aerys. (Read more about what Gilly found in Heavy’s story here.)

But will Gilly’s discovery ever actually be recognized by the characters in the show? Or will this be something that only fans know?

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.