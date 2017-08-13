How Long Is ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 4 Tonight?

Rick and Morty continues Season 3 tonight with Episode 4, “Vindicators 3.” This one could be a great parody of The Avengers, but knowing Rick and Morty, it will be a lot more than that. The synopsis just reads “Action and heroes surface,” which doesn’t give us a lot to go on. Every week, some fans wonder if there’s any chance that this week’s episode will be extra long (especially since Sunday night’s other popular show, Game of Thrones, has a tendency to throw in different-length episodes at random.) You may also have noticed that two back-to-back Rick and Morty episodes are airing tonight.

So how long will the episode be?

Tonight’s new Rick and Morty episode 4 will air for its normal length of 30 minutes on Adult Swim, including commercials. So it will begin at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and end at midnight.

If you see a listing for Rick and Morty at 11 p.m. Eastern, it’s not because we’re getting two new back-to-back episodes or because this new episode is extra long. Adult Swim is simply airing the third episode of Rick and Morty Season 3, “Pickle Rick,” immediately prior to the premiere of Episode 4. So if you want to refresh yourself on what happened last week, tune in 30 minutes early.

If you’re having some trouble waiting for the new episode to premiere, you can always visit AdultSwim.com and catch up on all the episodes that have previously aired. Visit the Rick and Morty page here and if you scroll down, you’ll see that all the past episodes are online and ready for you to view before tonight. That includes last week’s episode!

