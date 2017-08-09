‘The Story of Diana’ Part 1 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

Tonight airs part 1 of The Story of Diana, which is a special that focuses on the life of Princess Diana. Using interviews with friends and family of Diana’s, the documentary explores the different chapters of Diana’s life. Tonight’s portion of the documentary airs from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, but, for those who are unable to get to a television, or if you don’t have cable, below are your options to legally stream tonight’s show online or on your mobile device.

ABC is available in many major U.S. markets via over-the-top streaming services, which let you to stream select channels for a monthly fee. Sling TV has the lowest price, while DirecTV Now offers ABC in more markets than Sling. Both services offer free trials, enabling you to watch tonight’s show for free.

Read on for signup details — and how to make sure ABC is available in your market before you sign up.

The Cheaper Option: Sling TV

Viewers in certain United States TV markets can watch tonight’s show through Sling TV.

Sling’s Broadcast Extra package, which includes ABC, is available in the Chicago, Fresno-Visalia, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco TV markets.

Sling’s basic package costs $20 per month once the free trial ends, and the Broadcast Extra add-on, which you can add after you’ve created your account, costs an extra $5, for a total of $25. But if you’re in one of the TV markets listed above and want to watch the show for free, you can do so with the free 7-day trial.

How to sign up:

1. Go here to create a Sling account.

2. Select either the Orange or Blue package. The Orange package is the cheapest at $20.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Once you’ve created your account, click on the icon next to the “sign out” button in the top-right corner of your screen. Once you’ve clicked on the icon, click the blue “change subscription” link.

5. Click on “Best of Live TV Extras,” then scroll down to the Broadcast Extra add-on and click “add.”

6. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. You can find the Sling app in the App store or the Google Play store. It’s also available on other streaming devices; you can go here for a full list of compatible devices.

The Most Markets: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle, “Live a Little,” costs $35 but offers ABC in more markets than Sling. Like Sling, the service offers a free 7-day trial.

To see if DirectTV offers ABC in your market, go here and enter your zipcode in the “lookup tool.”

How to sign up:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website.

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account.

3. Select the channel package you want. The least expensive option, “Live a Little,” includes ABC.

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now app, which is available on various mobile or streaming devices. Go here for the complete list of compatible devices