Adult Swim Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable for Free

Looking to watch a live stream of Adult Swim? There are a number of different ways to watch the evening and early-morning programming block of the Cartoon Network channel, whether or not you have cable.

Those with a cable subscription can watch a simulcast via AdultSwim.com, but if you have cut the cable cord — or are looking to do so–you can watch Cartoon Network and Adult Swim online via one of the following over-the-top streaming services:

Sling TV: “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” package

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

PlayStation Vue: “Access” package

Every one of these options includes a free trial, so you can try them out if you’re not sure what you want. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes and how to sign up to start watching Cartoon Network and Adult Swim immediately:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in both Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” packages, which cost $20 or $25 per month, respectively. If price is your No. 1 concern in selecting a streaming service, this is undoubtedly the way to go.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to Cartoon Network/Adult Swim to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels: DirecTV Now

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month. It’s a more expensive price point than Sling TV, but if you want a more “cable-like” channel package, this is the best option.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle for $39.99 per month. It’s the most expensive price point of these options, but it does come with some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming service.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices