Tonight is the second live results show for the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent season 12. This means that there will be three acts who are eligible for the Dunkin’ Save and that at-home viewers must vote in real-time for the act they want to remain in the competition. So, to get started with the Dunkin’ Save voting process, click here. Then, follow the easy instructions and pick your favorite act, as you can only vote for one of the three. The Dunkin’ Save will remain closed until the voting window opens during the show’s live broadcast.

For the live shows each week, if you want your favorite acts to stay on the show, then you need to vote. NBC has officially launched its AGT App, which is available via Google Play and the Apple Store. Using the app, you can vote along with the show when it airs live. Viewers who use the app can actually see the real-time results totaled from the at-home voting activity at times. Click here to check out the app.

To vote directly through the NBC website, click here. You must log in using Facebook or by entering your email address and birth date. You will then be re-directed to a screen that has all of the acts who eligible for votes.

Please make sure you update your device to the latest iOS operating system before running the America’s Got Talent Official App.

You must 13 years old or older to vote and to use the Dunkin’ Save.