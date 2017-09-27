Beth Chapman Cancer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Duane “Dog” the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman has revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer. Read on for the details about her diagnosis, treatment and health today.

1. Chapman Has Throat Cancer

In early September 2017, Chapman revealed to friends that she was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer after suffering from a cough. In a letter obtained by Us Weekly, Chapman reportedly wrote:

As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’

She continued:

After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.

A few weeks after Chapman told her friends the news, she underwent surgery.

2. She Had a Plum-Sized Tumor Removed from her Neck

Country Living Magazine has reported that Chapman underwent a 13-hour surgery to remove a plum-sized tumor from her neck. She supposedly had to be cut from ear to ear in order to remove the mass. In a statement to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, Chapman’s husband announced that:

Her doctor said we won round one. We will know more later this week. Mahalo to everyone for their prayers.

On Saturday, September 23, 2017, Chapman had her tumor removed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

3. The Prognosis Was Initially Unknown for Chapman

At this stage in her journey, Chapman does not know a prognosis and is recovering from her surgery. She should know more soon. Us Weekly reports Chapman saying that she won’t go down without a fight. She stated:

To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision. My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.

Prior to surgery, Chapman said:

While I know my diagnosis, until I come out of my surgery, I do not yet know my prognosis. If all goes well, my doctors will be able to get the tumor.

4. Chapman’s Dog Died While She Was in the Hospital

Sadly, Chapman’s dog Delilah passed away in Hawaii while Chapman was in the hospital in California. On Instagram, Chapman wrote:

She just couldn’t wait for me any longer. RIP my sweet lil’ Delilah.

Unfortunately for Chapman, she has not yet been cleared for travel back to Hawaii.

5. Family and Friends Have Rallied Around Her in her Time of Need

Chapman’s husband Duane has been helping her get through her surgery and has kept the media up to date with her condition. And, when Chapman revealed her diagnosis, she said:

I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come.

Beth and Duane Chapman have been married for 11 years.