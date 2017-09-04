USA Network Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Looking to watch a live stream of the USA Network? There are a number of different ways to do so.

Even if you don’t have cable, you can watch the channel live online via an over-the-top streaming service: Fubo TV is the cheapest way to watch USA without cable in the United States, while Sling TV, DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons. And if you want to test them out, they all offer a free trial.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching the USA Network:

Ongoing Deal: Fubo TV

USA Network is included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months, making it the cheapest streaming service available right now.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 66 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch USA on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

While Fubo TV’s ongoing deal makes it the cheapest streaming service with USA, Sling TV offers the cheapest option for the long term, as USA Network is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle at $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Blue” bundle and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 30-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” includes USA Network

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” package costs $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to USA to watch live or on-demand content on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

USA is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month.

While it’s slightly more expensive price point, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include USA. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to watch USA live or on-demand content on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue’s cheapest bundle is “Access,” which, at $39.99, is more expensive than the other options and doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now.

Still, it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include USA Network

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is the cheapest at $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here