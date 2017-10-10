Asahd Tuck Khaled, DJ Khaled’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

DJ Khaled isn’t the only Khaled we’ll be seeing at the BET Awards tonight.

The 41-year-old will be hosting the event, and will be bringing along his son, Asahd, who audiences have gotten to know pretty well over the last year. The mini-Khaled has been accompanying his father to a number of events since his birth, and has even hit the stage a couple times.

Read on to learn more about Asahd, DJ Khaled’s son.

1. He Is 11-Months-Old and Has Production Credits on His Father’s ‘Grateful’ Album

Asahd may be only 11-months-old, but he’s already got an executive producer credit on his dad’s Grateful album, which was nominated for Album of the Year.

That’s right– Khaled made his son an executive producer, saying that he helped choose songs for the album. “To be honest with you, he likes so many tracks, that I ended up putting 23 on the album,” Khaled explains to EW.

2. His Birth Was Documented on Snapchat

DJ Khaled documented Asahd’s birth on Snapchat. Asked whether or not his fiancee wanted this to happen, Time reports Khaled as saying, “The key is that I’m the king and every queen should support the king. I’m going to talk to the doctor and if the doctor says everything is gonna run smooth, meaning that we wanna make sure that the queen is right and my son is right. If it’s running smooth where I can just do my thing, I’mma Snapchat the whole thing.”

🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🦁 all praise to the most high A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 22, 2016 at 11:04pm PDT

3. He Joined His Dad for a Performance on ‘I’m the One’ at the BET Awards

At the BET Awards in June, Khaled brought his son up on stage for a performance of ‘I’m the One’. He wore adorable, massive, noise-cancelling headphones to shield his ears.

Asahd has accompanied his father to a number of red carpets and clearly knows how to dress to impress. For the VMAs in August, he wore a custom Gucci suit.

He perfectly matched his dad once again at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in February. The two Khaled’s wore a matching purple jacket and bowtie.

4. His Mother Is DJ Khaled’s Longtime Fiancée Nicole Tuck

Nicole Tuck is Khaled’s longtime fiancée and Asahd’s mother.

Khaled and Tuck welcomed their son into the world on October 23, 2016. According to People, the little Khaled was born at 2:05 am, weighing 7lbs.

As well as being a full-time Mom, Tuck is the owner of Abu Apparel, a small clothing business that she started in 2011.

Tuck and Khaled began dating years before getting engaged, according to Romper. The outlet states that the two were together even before Khaled rose to fame. Tuck has managed to maintain a low profile despite engaged to one of the most famous hip hop artists in the world.

5. Asahd Has 1.5 Million Followers on His Instagram

#wethebest 🔥🙏🏼🦁 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

It’s true– the little Khaled has his own Instagram, and a huge following considering he hasn’t celebrated his first birthday yet. As expected, he’s certified.

His Instagram bio reads, “Executive Producer of the platinum album “GRATEFUL” Available Always!!! All Photos From My Mommy & Daddy @djkhaled Personal Collection. We The Best!”