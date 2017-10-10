LISTEN: Harvey Weinstein Admits to Groping Model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez in Police Sting Audio

In the midst of numerous women coming out with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, a stunning New York Police Department audio recording has surfaced showing him admitting to groping a model against her will before he asked her to watch him shower.

In the recording, which was captured by the NYPD in 2015 as part of a sting operation, Weinstein can be heard with Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. During their conversation, Gutierrez references an incident that happened the day prior when Weinstein groped her. At one point during the recording, he claims it’s behavior he’s “used to.”

At the beginning of the audio, Weinstein tells Gutierrez in the hallway of the Tribeca Grand Hotel that he was going to take a shower in his hotel room while she sits and watches. Gutierrez continuously says she didn’t want to and adds, “Yesterday was kind of aggressive for me.”

During that incident, according to The New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow, Gutierrez told police that Weinstein sat with her in his office with her modeling portfolio. Suddenly, he started touching her breasts and “lunged at her.” At one point, Weinstein allegedly tried to put his hand up her skirt while she continuously said no. He finally stopped and told her that his assistant would give her tickets to a Broadway play he was producing for that evening, Farrow’s article in The New Yorker said. But instead of going to the show, Gutierrez went to police and reported the assault.

In the sting recording, Weinstein tells Gutierrez not to embarrass him at the hotel, and he vows to “never see” her again after the incident.

“I’m not going to do anything, I swear on my children, please come in,” Weinstein says, ordering her to come into the room to watch him bathe. “On everything, I’m a famous guy. Please come in now for one minute.”

“Yesterday you touched by breasts,” Gutierrez says at one point, with Weinstein replying that he’s “used to that.”

Listen to the shocking audio below:

The sting was reportedly set up by NYPD when Weinstein called Gutierrez hours after the alleged sexual assault, sounding frustrated that she didn’t end up coming to the Broadway play. The plan was for Gutierrez to meet with Weinstein the next day, agreeing to attend the play while wearing a wire in an effort to get a confession from him.

The two ended up meeting at a hotel bar, and Weinstein allegedly invited her up to his hotel room. In the hallway outside of his room, Gutierrez says no to going in and watching him shower. They get as far as outside of his room before she refuses to go any further. Eventually, Weinstein agrees to let her go on her way, but not before he pleads with her.

Weinstein was never charged in the incident, but would have likely faced third-degree sexual abuse. The reason police never charged Weinstein, according to The New Yorker, was because background information about Gutierrez’s past came out in tabloids shortly after, and it included past sexual assault allegations where she ended up declining to cooperate with prosecutors. After about two weeks of investigating her allegations against Weinstein, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office declined to file charges.

A statement released from the D.A.’s office back in 2015 said that the case was “taken seriously from the outset” and was “thoroughly” investigated.

This case was taken seriously from the outset, with a thorough investigation conducted by our Sex Crimes Unit. After analyzing the available evidence, including multiple interviews with both parties, a criminal charge is not supported.

Gutierrez declined to comment in The New Yorker story, but a source told Farrow that the two parties settled and she signed a “highly restrictive nondisclosure agreement.”